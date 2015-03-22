A house transformed by home staging

Often we talk about how to decorate the home with small, practical measures, in small stages and without blowing the budget. But today, thanks to the work of Homeswitchome, we're going to take a look at the total transformation of an empty apartment, while leaving all the fittings and most of the finishes intact. This is the work of home staging – where a transformation is wrought without deep changes like knocking down walls or recovering floors. It's about arranging furniture in the space that you have, perhaps a little repainting and freshening, and carefully choosing accessories to show off a room's best features – and no matter how unpromising the space (as we'll see below) the changes can be pretty spectacular. Starting with a rather tired looking property, that the owners were looking to sell, Homeswitchome have created an attractive and welcoming space, that, after their work was done, was sold after the first viewing. Let's explore!.
A total transformation. Fresh paint on the walls has added lightness and brightness to the room, and a touch of spring. The built-in shelving has been painted in white to also add lightness. All traces of dank have been banished, with a cute lamp and modern bedclothes in tones of white and grey adding light and texture. None of the elements that have been used to transform this room are terribly expensive, and we see how, with a skilled eye, a lot can be done with very little, no matter how dank and inhospitable the room!
This photo is from a slightly different angle, showing us more of the space to the left of the living area, but we can see the immensity of the transformation. The slightly tired wall to the left has been obscured by a clean-lined, modern storage cupboard, and the walls, painted in a modern mint green, have also been enlivened with large prints. Contemporary dining chairs and a contemporary table bring the space bang up-to-date, while industrial-style pendant lamps give it a hint of urban cool.
This is the living area, next to the kitchen, before the home stagers got to work. The floor is in a slightly dated seventies style, and the rest of the finishing, though also a bit dated, is in good condition. There's potential here, but it'll take a bit of work to realise it. Let's take a look at it after that work was done.
A closer look at the living room shows how it has come to life with a simple 3-seater sofa with chaise longue, and a funky, modern floor lamp. There isn't a whole lot in this room, but small details like the cushions on the window and a pot plant show that care has been taken with it. The large, white unframed print on the wall adds brightness.
This bedroom is small, but the main problem is that it seems dank and rather inhospitable. Let's see how it was decorated.
This room has a sloping roof and a single inset window that doesn't furnish it with an awful lot of light. The bathroom in green doesn't seem like it has much potential, meanwhile, but let's see what's been done with it…
Again, so much has been done with so little! Just a few carefully chosen pieces of furniture, in white to maximise the brightness, along with a lick of white paint on the wood panelling, has created a much brighter and more beautiful space. Extra lighting has also been added. That unpromising bathroom, meanwhile, has been given a new lease of life with just some accessories and better lighting.
Another slope-roofed room, which again seems rather small and dark.
Transformed! The wooden doors of the built-in wardrobe have been replaced with modern white ones, and a cute single bed added. A floral print on the all is colourful and bright. That mint green on the wall is fresh and attractive. Again, an awful lot has been done with very little.
The outside is tired and dull. How to improve it?
More fresh paint on the walls, in warm cream this time, instantly brightens the entrance and makes it more welcoming. The shutters have been flung open, and some greenery added to give it a homely feel. Ivy is cheap, but does the job in adding a splash of welcome green to the landing. A simple welcome mat, and our work is done!