A house transformed by home staging

Often we talk about how to decorate the home with small, practical measures, in small stages and without blowing the budget. But today, thanks to the work of Homeswitchome, we're going to take a look at the total transformation of an empty apartment, while leaving all the fittings and most of the finishes intact. This is the work of home staging – where a transformation is wrought without deep changes like knocking down walls or recovering floors. It's about arranging furniture in the space that you have, perhaps a little repainting and freshening, and carefully choosing accessories to show off a room's best features – and no matter how unpromising the space (as we'll see below) the changes can be pretty spectacular. Starting with a rather tired looking property, that the owners were looking to sell, Homeswitchome have created an attractive and welcoming space, that, after their work was done, was sold after the first viewing. Let's explore!.