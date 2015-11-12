A striking home full of colour

The first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Brazilian interior design is striking colors, and a chic yet rustic design. Also, different cultures give special attention to different rooms in the house. In Brazil, the kitchen is very important and so are the communal areas like the dining area and living room. A spacious bathroom is also very much sought after in Brazil. The house we are going to take a look at now has all the features mentioned above, hence we believe it is an appropriate representation of an ideal house in Brazil.
This striking house in Brazil with contrasting colors and a cheerful vibe will lift your spirits and give you a warm, fuzzy feeling. We hope you can take some inspiration from this beautiful house designed by Tikkanen Arquitetura, architects based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
As we mentioned earlier, the kitchen is the most important room in family culture, so we will start with the kitchen first before we explore the rest of the house. Here, we can see that attention is brought to the kitchen with bright red counter tops and colorful patchwork style tiles. It is a bold kitchen, loud and rhythmic like the beat of Brazilian drums which is sure to get us moving and grooving while we prepare our feasts the way we like it—hot and spicy.
This kitchen is full of contrast, from the varied patterns and colors of the patchwork tiles to the colorful pendant lamps. The chic bohemian kitchen also incorporates elements of wood, creating a cozy, rustic ambiance. You can somehow tell that the festivities start right here in this jovial kitchen with the rustic wooden dining table set.
Next, let's take a look at the second dining area because obviously the next most important thing in Brazilian culture is the place to eat, drink, and be merry.
The bright dining area gets plenty of natural light just as the kitchen and living room do as it is located parallel to the balcony. However, the brightness of this second dining area is further accentuated by the big round mirror on the bright blue wall.
While a rich red color was prevalent in the kitchen, the second dining area is dominated by blue with its accent wall and velvety navy blue dining chairs. Bright, contrasting colors give this home a striking appearance and make it as stunning as a Brazilian supermodel.
There is also a contrast between the style of the dining area in the kitchen compared to this dining area. The dining area in the kitchen has a more rustic style, while this dining area is more elegant with an intricately designed pendant lamp, polished stone dining table and soft, velvety dining chairs.
In the living room, things tone down a bit in terms of color. We don't see the contrasting, bright colors we saw in the kitchen and dining area. It seems the party has died down, and it's now time to relax and sit back in the comfy living room.
The focal point of the living room is the wall the television is mounted on.The different shades of brown give the living room an earthy, cozy feel. It also adds a varied texture to the living room. The sofa set is spacious and has shelves which are ideal for placing family photographs or decorations. A rocking chair in the corner gives this living area a classic touch.
This spacious bathroom has a longish layout that is designed to accommodate two people at the same time. It has two sinks and two shower heads in the shower room. We wonder if this design is influenced by the collectivist culture of Brazil which places an emphasis on doing things together. Whether it's cooking, brushing your teeth, or taking a shower—the more the merrier right?
Showered with natural light, this bathroom has a rejuvenating effect. The marbled floors and walls add a sense of luxury to this large bathroom.
The last bit of striking color in this house comes in the form of this regal purple color in the toilet. Once again, we see a contrast of colors between the black base of the wallpaper and the lively purple flowers with hints of green.
The throne has an arched royal purple background which is lighted up with a red light. The sink is unusually boxed shape and blends in well with the other eccentricities in this unique toilet.
Next, let's take a look at the bedroom.
The warm colored pinkish brownish walls together with the wooden headboard and flooring give this room a cozy, intimate feel. The classic style of the pendant lamps and dressing table add sophistication to the snug ambiance of this bedroom.
