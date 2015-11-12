A striking home full of colour

The first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Brazilian interior design is striking colors, and a chic yet rustic design. Also, different cultures give special attention to different rooms in the house. In Brazil, the kitchen is very important and so are the communal areas like the dining area and living room. A spacious bathroom is also very much sought after in Brazil. The house we are going to take a look at now has all the features mentioned above, hence we believe it is an appropriate representation of an ideal house in Brazil.

This striking house in Brazil with contrasting colors and a cheerful vibe will lift your spirits and give you a warm, fuzzy feeling. We hope you can take some inspiration from this beautiful house designed by Tikkanen Arquitetura, architects based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.