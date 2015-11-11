A space efficient home on a small budget

One of the most popular requirements for a home these days is space efficiency. The ever-increasing housing prices and the lack of space in populated cities has inevitably led to a high demand for space efficient homes.
Today, we will take a look at a home that focuses on providing sufficient storage and maximizing space. This modern, small two-bedroom apartment is designed by Hongye, interior designers and decorators based in South Korea. Let's see how we can make the most of our lack of space with this design.
Small apartments can become more space efficient by using wall partitions to divide open living spaces. In this case, the living room area is partitioned from the kitchen. The wall partition adds another room, while creating a niche space for each area.This design provides more privacy in the home, and also the illusion of a bigger space.
As you can see, the living room area has a built-in
shelf, and it is nicely lighted up, making it ideal to place some decorations without taking up space. Below it, is a wooden shelf with more space for decorations or books.
This bedroom comes well equipped with a bed and hidden storage drawers beneath it. The white frame camouflages nicely with the white walls, creating a clean and tidy appearance in the room overall.
The air conditioning system is neatly tucked away in a lowered ceiling below the light, just above the bed so that it doesn't take up much space. Finally, the bed has been pushed against the window wall, covering up the bare space beneath the windows, and making efficient use of space.
In the same room, we find a small store room with lots of storage shelves. The idea of the store room itself is quite space efficient. It is better to store everything in one place, rather than having it dispersed all around the house. Not only is it harder to find things when they're all over the place, it also ends up taking more space in cupboards and cabinets. With a store room, all your stuff is hidden out of sight, and in one place.
It may be a good idea to label the shelves of the store room and keep it organized to make findings things later easier. Store rooms are essential, no matter how small the apartment is.
Next, we look at another bedroom in the apartment.
An elevated platform in this bedroom creates varied levels and more space at the same time. The polished wooden platform is set against a beautiful Chinese inspired wall mural. It also fits nicely against the window wall, filling up the empty space beneath the window efficiently. The elevated wooden platform is an ideal place for a bed. Hence, it comes with a bedside table or rather shelf incorporated in in.
Next, let's take a closer look at this wooden platform.
At a closer look, we see that the wooden platform comes with sliding drawers underneath that create a space efficient hidden storage in the bedroom. The wooden platforms blends in well with the wooden flooring, creating a smooth, earthy flow in the room.
Next, let's have a look at the other storage systems available in this apartment.
A dressing space is created in this narrow area fitted with a built-in wardrobe with sliding doors and a dressing table opposite it. This space efficient apartment makes full use of every space in the house. Even a narrow space like this can be utilized for creating a dressing space.
Let's have a look at how the built-in wardrobe looks like inside next.
The bedroom is fitted with a large built-in wardrobe with storage space for hanging clothes, and also shelves for shoes and other accessories. A sliding white door keeps the wardrobe hidden from plain sight.
Finally, let's check out the kitchen.
The kitchen is one of the most essential rooms in the house, and it also tends to get messy very fast. Having sufficient storage in the kitchen can help solve this problem.
Pictured here, we see a white tiled kitchen with white cabinets and white counter tops. The color white makes small kitchen appear larger and more spacious than it actually is.
So we've come to the end of our tour of this space efficient home in South Korea. We hope you've enjoyed the tour and collected some bright ideas.