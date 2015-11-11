A space efficient home on a small budget

In the same room, we find a small store room with lots of storage shelves. The idea of the store room itself is quite space efficient. It is better to store everything in one place, rather than having it dispersed all around the house. Not only is it harder to find things when they're all over the place, it also ends up taking more space in cupboards and cabinets. With a store room, all your stuff is hidden out of sight, and in one place.

It may be a good idea to label the shelves of the store room and keep it organized to make findings things later easier. Store rooms are essential, no matter how small the apartment is.

Next, we look at another bedroom in the apartment.