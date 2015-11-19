A simple and affordable apartment

Join us on this tour of a simple and affordable abode to see what an budget apartment in South Korea looks like. Unlike many of the fancy houses that are usually featured, this apartment is truly an ordinary home for ordinary people. The small two-bedroom apartment is practical and down-to-earth in its design, making you feel at home instantly. It feels like an apartment where you can truly relax as you don't have to worry about messing up the super expensive couch or breaking some fancy decorations. It's an apartment where kids can run around and play without bumping into a million things. The apartment can best be described as unpretentious, simple, and practical.
Let's have a look inside this apartment designed by Hongye, interior designers and decorators in South Korea. We hope this simple and affordable abode will inspire you.
The plain and simple interior design of the apartment is refreshing and gives the place a peaceful vibe. The only thing that really catches one's attention is the sliding door with
happy house written on it and a drawing of a Flintstones like character.
A wooden bench with green upholstery and checked cushions which looks more like outdoor furniture gives the living room a natural and laid-back feel. The cream colored rug on the floor softens the floors and blends in with it
As we enter the apartment, the first thing we see is the living room. The living room is by a glass sliding door which opens up to the balcony. The polished wooden parquet floors and the well lit living room are inviting. The kitchen, which is located on the left side of the entrance is partially blocked out of view with a tiled wall so that we see the living room first, and not the kitchen. However, a few steps into the apartment and you can see the kitchen through the glass covered opening in the tiled wall.
Who doesn't love a bright white kitchen? This sleek, modern kitchen is rather small, but the color scheme and the bright lights make it seem bigger than it is. A shiny white table top provides a seating area in the kitchen to eat and also closes up the kitchen space into its own little niche space, separating it from the living room area. The high folding chairs match the high table top, creating a bar sort of area.
A small store room keeps the apartment clutter free. Here, there is ample space to store things on display shelves as well as drawers and closed shelves. One of the most important things for a small apartment is sufficient storage space.
This kid's bedroom has a pink theme going on. The sweet candy, pink walls are complimented with matching pink cupboards, a desk, chair, and pinkish bedding. The display shelves on the wall have pink teddy bears, and space for books and toys. Sufficient storage makes this room practical and helps to keep a kid's bedroom neat. Overall, the bedroom is simply oozing with sweetness, and makes a great addition to the
happy house.
This monochrome bathroom is covered in shades of grey with small square tiles, giving the bathroom a modern look. The in-built shelf in the sink area provides a space for decorating the bathroom, while being space efficient. The storage cabinet by the sink area is hidden away by sliding mirror doors, keeping the bathroom clutter under control and also making the small bathroom appear larger with the big mirrors.
The master bedroom is dressed down with subtle shades of grey. One whole wall is covered with in-built cupboards for wardrobe storage, maximizing the precious space left in this room. The color scheme and the bright lighting help to make this bedroom appear more spacious.
We hope you've enjoyed this tour of a simple abode in South Korea. For more inspiration and ideas, have a look at a stunning and affordable home.