10 Stunning L-shaped kitchens for Indian homes

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
A-778, DF ARQUITECTOS DF ARQUITECTOS Modern kitchen
One of the most popular kitchen designs is the L-shaped kitchen design and that is because this style not only provides a lot of storage in the kitchen but it also opens up the entire space.

Though, it might sound a rather common design for kitchens, it can have several variations, and you can truly have a unique kitchen.

Here are some of the best L-Shaped kitchens done by designers all around the country:

1- Let the sunlight eat

Ixia L-shaped modular kitchen
CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited

Ixia L-shaped modular kitchen

CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited
CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited
CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited

We spend so much time in our kitchens, it is important to have enough light in this space. While planning the house, opt to build your kitchen platform right next to a window so that the sunlight can come in.

2- A vintage kitchen

The Ivy Pull & Cottage Knob
Clayton Munroe

The Ivy Pull & Cottage Knob

Clayton Munroe
Clayton Munroe
Clayton Munroe

If modern is way too modern for you, go for the classic and vintage l-shaped kitchens. This kitchen provides the perfect vintage tones with knobs on the cabinets, old-school metal toaster and tea kettle.

3- A pop of colour

Яркая кухня-трансформер площадью 6 кв.м.
Сделано со вкусом на ТНТ

Сделано со вкусом на ТНТ
Сделано со вкусом на ТНТ
Сделано со вкусом на ТНТ

Brighten up your kitchen space by adding a pop of colour. This kitchen take things to a whole another level by adding colour to the cabinets, along with poster, flower vase, clock, and table setting.

4- Classic white and blue combination

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

It is easy to go wrong with bright colours and if you are not willing to take that risk that we recommend going for a tried and tested combination of colours like white and blue in this kitchen.

5- Wicker and wood

Mi cocina GRANGE
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

This kitchen combines wicker and wood in the most best way possible and adds warmth to the whole space. The designers have definitely given the space a long thought to introduce wicker in the most useful way possible – from chairs to cabinets.

​6- Industrial design

Warehouse kitchen design
LWK London Kitchens

Warehouse kitchen design

LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens

This kitchen utilizes high ceilings to introduce an industrial L-shaped design. There are only two main elements in the kitchen – steel and white wood, and they are both effortless combine. Since the kitchen is L-shaped it opens up directly into the home with no partition.


​7- Sleek and minimalist

A-778
DF ARQUITECTOS

DF ARQUITECTOS
DF ARQUITECTOS
DF ARQUITECTOS

The sunlight coming in from the side and the bright coloured posters in the front, provide a great addition to this sleek and minimalist white kitchen and make the entire space look refreshing.

8- Nothing beats wood

Kitchen
Temza design and build

Kitchen

Temza design and build
Temza design and build
Temza design and build

If you have looked at a dozen of ideas for your kitchen and none of them have convinced you, then we recommend sticking with wood. Even though this kitchen had a big space, the designers decided to with the classic L-shape and wood cabinet, which made the space even bigger. Now, there is enough space for a dining table in between.

9- Go white all the

Kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

If wooden isn’t your holy grail, go with a completely white kitchen. Of course, you can add colour with the help of décor items to brighten up the space. The platform here has been extended to create a small breakfast bar.

10- Add warmth

Kitchen
Lujansphotography

Kitchen

Lujansphotography
Lujansphotography
Lujansphotography

This kitchen is full of warm tones thanks to the wood cabinets and subtle lights.

Which one of these kitchens inspired you the most?


