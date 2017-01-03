10 Stunning L-shaped kitchens for Indian homes

One of the most popular kitchen designs is the L-shaped kitchen design and that is because this style not only provides a lot of storage in the kitchen but it also opens up the entire space.
Though, it might sound a rather common design for kitchens, it can have several variations, and you can truly have a unique kitchen.
Here are some of the best L-Shaped kitchens done by designers all around the country:
If modern is way too modern for you, go for the classic and vintage l-shaped kitchens. This kitchen provides the perfect vintage tones with knobs on the cabinets, old-school metal toaster and tea kettle.
Brighten up your kitchen space by adding a pop of colour. This kitchen take things to a whole another level by adding colour to the cabinets, along with poster, flower vase, clock, and table setting.
It is easy to go wrong with bright colours and if you are not willing to take that risk that we recommend going for a tried and tested combination of colours like white and blue in this kitchen.
This kitchen combines wicker and wood in the most best way possible and adds warmth to the whole space. The designers have definitely given the space a long thought to introduce wicker in the most useful way possible – from chairs to cabinets.
This kitchen utilizes high ceilings to introduce an industrial L-shaped design. There are only two main elements in the kitchen – steel and white wood, and they are both effortless combine. Since the kitchen is L-shaped it opens up directly into the home with no partition.
The sunlight coming in from the side and the bright coloured posters in the front, provide a great addition to this sleek and minimalist white kitchen and make the entire space look refreshing.
If you have looked at a dozen of ideas for your kitchen and none of them have convinced you, then we recommend sticking with wood. Even though this kitchen had a big space, the designers decided to with the classic L-shape and wood cabinet, which made the space even bigger. Now, there is enough space for a dining table in between.
If wooden isn’t your holy grail, go with a completely white kitchen. Of course, you can add colour with the help of décor items to brighten up the space. The platform here has been extended to create a small breakfast bar.
This kitchen is full of warm tones thanks to the wood cabinets and subtle lights.
