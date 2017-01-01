Your browser is out-of-date.

14 Beautiful and small garden ideas for your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern garden
New Year’s is a time for new resolutions, and if your New Year’s resolution was to create a stunning small garden in your home, then homify is here to help you out.

It is a wrong misconception that you need a big space to create an amazing garden. In fact, all you really need are some good set of ideas, and you are ready to go.

Here are 14 of the best small garden ideas done by designers all over the world:

1- Combine plants and art

Garden Etagere homify Garden Furniture
homify

Garden Etagere

homify
homify
homify

If you are an art lover, then do not hesitate to introduce that in your garden as well. This garden, for instance, has a small stand which has a mix of plant vases and Victorian art pieces.

​2- Add a picnic spot

'Tutti giù per terra', Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Garden
Barbara Negretti —Garden design—

Barbara Negretti - Garden design -
Barbara Negretti —Garden design—
Barbara Negretti - Garden design -

In 2017, you shouldn’t be driving for hours in traffic just to take your kids out of picnic. Instead, you can create a picnic spot in your backyard and enjoy.

​3- Dine outdoors

Contemporary garden design Bracknell, Berkshire, UK Linsey Evans Garden Design Modern garden Garden Design,Berkshire,Contemporary Garden,Garden Ideas,Small Garden Design,Landscape Design
Linsey Evans Garden Design

Contemporary garden design Bracknell, Berkshire, UK

Linsey Evans Garden Design
Linsey Evans Garden Design
Linsey Evans Garden Design

There is nothing better than dining outside on a warm winter morning. Build a small section in your garden, and add a dining table for weekly family dinners.

​4- Play with lights

CO-DE GREEN Model Garden, CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～ CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～
CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～

CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～
CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～
CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～

If you are still in the process of creating your garden and you are waiting for your plants to grow, then instead of looking at a barren space, you can add lights to brighten the space up.

5- Opt for climbers instead of big trees

Gartenoase inmitten der Großstadt, neuegaerten-gartenkunst neuegaerten-gartenkunst Modern garden
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

Big trees in a small space can make the entire garden look even more smaller, whereas climbers and shrubs can make your garden appear bigger by opening up the space.

6- Add different levels

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite artificial lawn,eco deck,simple garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Adding different levels in a small garden space helps divide the whole area, which, in turn, makes it look even more bigger.


​7- Vintage garden tap planters

Hanging Vintage Garden Tap Planter ELLA JAMES Garden Accessories & decoration
ELLA JAMES

Hanging Vintage Garden Tap Planter

ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES

Wall planters are a great way to add greenery to your home without compromising on space. And these vintage planters with taps will take your garden’s décor to a whole another level.

8- Corner planters

Small urban garden Ruth Willmott Modern garden
Ruth Willmott

Small urban garden

Ruth Willmott
Ruth Willmott
Ruth Willmott

Corners planters like the ones in this garden can add the much-needed greenery and still provide a lot of space to add seating.

​9- The right mix of elements

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern garden
Cue &amp; Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

This garden combines a little bit of everything from climbers and planters to a romantic dining space and bench.

10- Separate plant stand

Plant Stand- Grey homify Garden Furniture
homify

Plant Stand- Grey

homify
homify
homify

A plant stand like this can quickly brighten up any space with different specimens of plants. We recommend planting different coloured flowers in a stand like this.

​11- Turn the passage into a small garden

Small Traditional Garden for Victorian House Garden Arts Classic style garden
Garden Arts

Small Traditional Garden for Victorian House

Garden Arts
Garden Arts
Garden Arts

If you don’t have a separate space for a garden, then you can turn your home’s back entrance into a small garden, just like this house.

12- Add a shelf of flower vases

homify Rustic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Perfect for apartments, you can easily add shelves in the balconies and then add flower vases with your favourite flowers.

13- Stonewall planters

Jardines con maceteros y más..., EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

One of the most low maintenance and space saving ways to introduce greenery in your house is with the help of stone planters like these.

​14- Minimalistic

Small Courtyard Garden, Dewin Designs Dewin Designs
Dewin Designs

Small Courtyard Garden

Dewin Designs
Dewin Designs
Dewin Designs

If you are not sure if you can commit to a full-blown garden, then we recommend going slow like this minimalistic garden.

If you liked this post, you are guaranteed to love this one as well.

A beautiful and well planned home for the Indian family
Which one of these small garden ideas inspired you the most?


