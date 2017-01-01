14 Beautiful and small garden ideas for your home

New Year’s is a time for new resolutions, and if your New Year’s resolution was to create a stunning small garden in your home, then homify is here to help you out.
It is a wrong misconception that you need a big space to create an amazing garden. In fact, all you really need are some good set of ideas, and you are ready to go.
Here are 14 of the best small garden ideas done by designers all over the world:
If you are an art lover, then do not hesitate to introduce that in your garden as well. This garden, for instance, has a small stand which has a mix of plant vases and Victorian art pieces.
In 2017, you shouldn’t be driving for hours in traffic just to take your kids out of picnic. Instead, you can create a picnic spot in your backyard and enjoy.
There is nothing better than dining outside on a warm winter morning. Build a small section in your garden, and add a dining table for weekly family dinners.
If you are still in the process of creating your garden and you are waiting for your plants to grow, then instead of looking at a barren space, you can add lights to brighten the space up.
Big trees in a small space can make the entire garden look even more smaller, whereas climbers and shrubs can make your garden appear bigger by opening up the space.
Adding different levels in a small garden space helps divide the whole area, which, in turn, makes it look even more bigger.
Wall planters are a great way to add greenery to your home without compromising on space. And these vintage planters with taps will take your garden’s décor to a whole another level.
Corners planters like the ones in this garden can add the much-needed greenery and still provide a lot of space to add seating.
This garden combines a little bit of everything from climbers and planters to a romantic dining space and bench.
A plant stand like this can quickly brighten up any space with different specimens of plants. We recommend planting different coloured flowers in a stand like this.
If you don’t have a separate space for a garden, then you can turn your home’s back entrance into a small garden, just like this house.
Perfect for apartments, you can easily add shelves in the balconies and then add flower vases with your favourite flowers.
One of the most low maintenance and space saving ways to introduce greenery in your house is with the help of stone planters like these.