13 Ideas for main doors and gates that will add style to your façade

A gate stands at the entrance to a home, and therefore, has an important role to play in creating a good first impression. By adding a stylish door or entrance, you can make the façade of your home memorable. We’ve picked 13 spectacular doors and gates to give you some ideas about creating an entrance that will win the hearts of all your visitors.
A gate made of wood and iron is not solely for rustic cottages. It can work just as well for a large home, where it adds style to the entrance in addition to providing much-needed privacy.
This unique design has the gate resembling a fence. The vertical slats bring an element of visibility, providing a better view of the façade of the house.
Now you see it; now you don’t! The bamboo gate in this home is built to merge with the rest of the façade. The motorized system brings an element of surprise, when it draws open at the touch of a button. At other times, it guarantees to make people ponder about the location of the home’s entrance.
This design takes into account both visibility and protection with thin horizontal lines that offer a view of the home, while the centre portion provides privacy to the windows facing the street.
For a minimalist style home, gates that appear to merge into the walls are a good option. They also bring an element of sophistication to the façade.
A bold design that uses artistic designs in metal or wood can make the home’s entrance stylish. However, make sure that it matches the theme of the rest of the façade. Ask your designer for advice.
A custom designed gate such as this one gives the entrance a distinctive look. It’s a D-I-Y option that can be achieved with creativity.
In this home, a charming pergola over the main door offers protection from the natural elements. It’s designed to match the roof, adding synergy to the façade.
It’s important to remember that the entrance should look good whether it’s day or night. The lovely play of light and shadow created by the sunlight during the day can be replaced by clever artificial lighting at night.
When the house does not have a large gate that opens into the driveway, a small one can be decorated beautifully to make it stunning.
Walls at the side of the gate or door need to add value to the façade. A combination of stone and wood is a classic style that can never go wrong.
When the home has separate gates for vehicles and pedestrians, it’s vital that the gates complement each other.
Of course, there’s nothing like a unique and spectacular design on the gate to make it memorable. The intricate carving on this gate adds an exquisite touch to the façade.
