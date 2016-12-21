Your browser is out-of-date.

13 Ideas for main doors and gates that will add style to your façade

homify Modern garage/shed
A gate stands at the entrance to a home, and therefore, has an important role to play in creating a good first impression. By adding a stylish door or entrance, you can make the façade of your home memorable. We’ve picked 13 spectacular doors and gates to give you some ideas about creating an entrance that will win the hearts of all your visitors.

​1. A rustic style with wood and metal

homify Rustic style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

A gate made of wood and iron is not solely for rustic cottages. It can work just as well for a large home, where it adds style to the entrance in addition to providing much-needed privacy.

2. Original design with a see-through element

Residence at H2, Balan & Nambisan Architects Balan & Nambisan Architects Modern houses Sky,Plant,Building,Window,Tree,Door,Architecture,House,Residential area,Real estate
Balan &amp; Nambisan Architects

Residence at H2

Balan & Nambisan Architects
Balan &amp; Nambisan Architects
Balan & Nambisan Architects

This unique design has the gate resembling a fence. The vertical slats bring an element of visibility, providing a better view of the façade of the house.

3. Camouflaged!!

Fachada de Réguas de bambu autoclavado- Projeto Arq. Isay Weinfeld, BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Minimalist windows & doors
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

Now you see it; now you don’t! The bamboo gate in this home is built to merge with the rest of the façade. The motorized system brings an element of surprise, when it draws open at the touch of a button. At other times, it guarantees to make people ponder about the location of the home’s entrance.

4. Horizontal lines with privacy cover

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern garage/shed
epb arquitectura

epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura

This design takes into account both visibility and protection with thin horizontal lines that offer a view of the home, while the centre portion provides privacy to the windows facing the street.

5. Minimalist to the core

homify Modern garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

For a minimalist style home, gates that appear to merge into the walls are a good option. They also bring an element of sophistication to the façade.

6. Artistic elegance

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Garage Doors Iron/Steel Black
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

A bold design that uses artistic designs in metal or wood can make the home’s entrance stylish. However, make sure that it matches the theme of the rest of the façade. Ask your designer for advice.


7. Eye-catching pattern

homify Country style garage/shed Slate Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

A custom designed gate such as this one gives the entrance a distinctive look. It’s a D-I-Y option that can be achieved with creativity.

8. Protective pergola

Casa Artigas, Artigas Arquitectos Artigas Arquitectos Rustic style windows & doors
Artigas Arquitectos

Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos

In this home, a charming pergola over the main door offers protection from the natural elements. It’s designed to match the roof, adding synergy to the façade.

9. Play of light and shadow

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

It’s important to remember that the entrance should look good whether it’s day or night. The lovely play of light and shadow created by the sunlight during the day can be replaced by clever artificial lighting at night.

10. Colourful entrance

Dhiren Tharnani, IMAGE N SHAPE IMAGE N SHAPE Modern windows & doors
IMAGE N SHAPE

Dhiren Tharnani

IMAGE N SHAPE
IMAGE N SHAPE
IMAGE N SHAPE

When the house does not have a large gate that opens into the driveway, a small one can be decorated beautifully to make it stunning.

11. Wood and stone

Casa Unifamiliar, Estilo Clasico Rural Argentino en Luján, Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste Country style windows & doors
Opra Nova—Arquitectos—Buenos Aires—Zona Oeste

Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste
Opra Nova—Arquitectos—Buenos Aires—Zona Oeste
Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste

Walls at the side of the gate or door need to add value to the façade. A combination of stone and wood is a classic style that can never go wrong.

12. Big and small

Exterior Ansari Architects Modern houses Plant,Sky,Property,Building,Window,Tree,Urban design,Residential area,Material property,Condominium
Ansari Architects

Exterior

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

When the home has separate gates for vehicles and pedestrians, it’s vital that the gates complement each other.

13. Exquisite design

CASA BNG, BLOS Arquitectos BLOS Arquitectos Modern windows & doors Copper/Bronze/Brass
BLOS Arquitectos

BLOS Arquitectos
BLOS Arquitectos
BLOS Arquitectos

Of course, there’s nothing like a unique and spectacular design on the gate to make it memorable. The intricate carving on this gate adds an exquisite touch to the façade.

For more ideas on stunning entrance gates see 15 exterior gates to impress your whole street.

Which of these designs is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.


