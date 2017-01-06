Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ideas to add headboard to your bed (and make your bedroom look spectacular)!

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
A headboard adds personality to your bed and is a critical part of bedroom design. It’s a decorative feature that focuses one’s attention on the bed and makes a world of difference in the overall design of the room.

Originally, headboards were made from wood and served as a piece of furniture to protect the head from the coldness of the wall. However, nowadays, you find them in a variety of materials and colours, allowing you to coordinate them to create a perfect bedroom. Here are 15 headboards that we guarantee will add style to your bedroom!

​1. Classic doesn’t go out of style

morningside apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Classic style bedroom
BHD Interiors

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

We love this headboard design, which creates a dreamy ambiance in a small space. The secret lies in using textures along with furniture with timeless elegance.

2. Don’t be afraid of colour

homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If your bedroom colour scheme tends towards neutral, add a splash of colour with a bright red or yellow headboard. Choose a shade that either contrasts or complements the other colours in the bedroom. Carry through the brightness to other small accessories or details in the room to reinforce the colour scheme.

3. Beauty doesn’t have to do away with functionality

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

We think of a headboard as a decorative accessory, but they can also play a functional role in the bedroom. In this room, the headboard doubles up as a bookshelf creating ample vertical storage. It’s perfect if you are one of those people who likes to read before bedtime.

4. Use art to transport you

Apartament z nutą romantyzmu w Piastowie - Tissu., TISSU Architecture TISSU Architecture Classic style bedroom
TISSU Architecture

TISSU Architecture
TISSU Architecture
TISSU Architecture

If your bed comes with a bedside drawer, don’t waste the space over the head of your bed by keeping it blank. Using a large photo format vinyl as a headboard can transform the ambiance in your bedroom, making you feel like you are in a dream location.

5. Oriental screens

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Like old door and window frames, partition screens are a good option for headboards. You can find them in several styles. Asian inspired ones, especially Japanese screens, add a charming oriental touch with their shimmering gold tones that reflect light.

6. Unusual material

Recamara Industrial, Taller 03 Taller 03 Industrial style bedroom Bricks Black
Taller 03

Taller 03
Taller 03
Taller 03

You can choose from two types of headboard – those that come with the bed and others that are added separately. The latter option allows for the use of unique materials to achieve the look you desire, whether it’s industrial or eclectic. Visit markets selling antiques to look for old doors or other interesting pieces that you can use as the headboard.


7. Geometric prints

Квартира в стиле пост-модерн, Denis Krasikov Denis Krasikov Industrial style bedroom
Denis Krasikov

Denis Krasikov
Denis Krasikov
Denis Krasikov

Use a headboard to add dimension to your bedroom through geometric shapes. Try to choose one or two additional elements in the room that carry through the geometric design. In this room, in addition to the geometric painting in the same dimensions as the square headboard, contrast is created by globular hanging lamps as well as a cube-shaped stool.

8. Monochrome elegance

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The bedroom in this Mexican residence represents the striking use of the monochromatic palette. The entire area has a sober and sophisticated feel, with the headboard syncing with the colour scheme and style of the rest of the room.

See A Monochrome Home for more ideas on this theme.

9. Floor to ceiling cover

Roble, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern style bedroom
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

A headboard can be used to add depth to the room by playing around with proportions, like in this bedroom, where it covers the space from the floor to the ceiling. If you have doubts about how a particular headboard will look in your room, ask for advice from your interior designer.

10. Eco-friendly headboards

Recamaras Ecológicas, Biogibson Biogibson BedroomBeds & headboards
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

Pallets are a nice recycled option for creating a headboard. They also give a different and original touch to the design of the bedroom, besides helping to save the environment.

11. Along the entire wall

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Another unique idea for a headboard is to cover the space behind the bed by adding texture and warmth to it using a material such as wood.

12. Minimalist bedroom

Zig Zag bed room キリコ設計事務所 Scandinavian style bedroom
キリコ設計事務所

Zig Zag bed room

キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

Often, less is more, as is the case of this minimalist bedroom with a headboard created using simple lines that add style without being flashy. It creates a relaxing environment that is perfect for resting.

13. Dual function

Maison au Cap Ferret, Concept Home Setting Concept Home Setting Eclectic style bedroom
Concept Home Setting

Concept Home Setting
Concept Home Setting
Concept Home Setting

In an open-plan home, like in a studio or loft, when there’s a need to separate the bedroom from the rest of the apartment, the headboard can go beyond being a design element and serve as a partition that keeps the area private.

14. Traditional with a twist

kleine Musterwohnung, Karin Armbrust Karin Armbrust Scandinavian style bedroom
Karin Armbrust

Karin Armbrust
Karin Armbrust
Karin Armbrust

Wrought iron beds are a traditional element in most bedrooms. Nowadays, you can find them in a variety of styles ranging from romantic to minimalist. This bedroom gets a modern look with a wrought iron headboard made with simple lines.

15. A mix of shapes for a unique effect

FOTORREALISMOS, A|H Decoración e interiorismo A|H Decoración e interiorismo Scandinavian style bedroom
A|H Decoración e interiorismo

A|H Decoración e interiorismo
A|H Decoración e interiorismo
A|H Decoración e interiorismo

Modern headboards are innovative, and quite often, you can find a unique style like this one that is made to order by a design professional.

Which of these headboard designs will you pick for your bedroom? Respond in the comments.


