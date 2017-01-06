15 ideas to add headboard to your bed (and make your bedroom look spectacular)!

A headboard adds personality to your bed and is a critical part of bedroom design. It’s a decorative feature that focuses one’s attention on the bed and makes a world of difference in the overall design of the room.

Originally, headboards were made from wood and served as a piece of furniture to protect the head from the coldness of the wall. However, nowadays, you find them in a variety of materials and colours, allowing you to coordinate them to create a perfect bedroom. Here are 15 headboards that we guarantee will add style to your bedroom!