15 pictures of beautiful living rooms to inspire you

The living room isn’t just a common family room, it also doubles up as the TV room, a meeting space, dining space, and work space as well. Of course, versatility is a paramount feature for living rooms, but that doesn’t mean you should compromise on the décor in any way.
To help you out, we have put together a list of 15 beautiful living room ideas that will surprise you.
Beyond furniture, the accessories in your living room should also be perfect. Choose the ones which compliment your décor and increase the overall aesthetic of your living space.
Living room is the place where the entire family comes together to talk; it is also the room where we often seat our guests. That is why there should be enough seating for everyone in the living room. A U-shaped sofa would be a good option so that everyone can sit around and talk.
When you have small living room, it is important to choose furniture that can easily double up as extra seating. For instance, the bench in this room can be used to put decorative items, and it can also be used as an extra seating.
Another alternative for small living rooms is minimal furniture. Though, make sure you define the focal point of the space, which could be a bright sofa or a stunning piece of art.
To create a sense of depth in your living room, add furniture of different heights and textures. For instance, the designer of this room have cleverly mixed different heights, and leather and textile. There is also a common rug which touches all the furniture.
It’s the little things that make your home truly unique, like the sparkly disco ball in this room.
Lighting is very important in a room, especially if it’s a small space. If there isn’t much sunlight coming into the room, then you should definitely add more artificial lighting around.
Black and white is one combination that will never disappoint you. This room, for instance, uses the black wall, centre table, and side table, and the rest of the décor is white.
Geometric patterns can add a fun twist to the whole décor of your living room. But you have to remember not to overdo it.
Gallery wall is the new rage in décor, and why wouldn’t it be? It gives a great way to showcase your personality through pictures.
Keeping the entire décor minimal gives you an opportunity to have open spaces and create an atmosphere of Zen which will automatically infuse zen.
For a big family, you can never go wrong with an L-shaped sofa, especially when you have a TV in the living room.
If you have a small living room, adding a pop of colour can instantly make the space look bigger.
Put all the focus in your living room on your favourite art pieces and just wait for the compliments to pour in.