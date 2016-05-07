Your browser is out-of-date.

15 pictures of beautiful living rooms to inspire you

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Living roomSofas & armchairs
Loading admin actions …

The living room isn’t just a common family room, it also doubles up as the TV room, a meeting space, dining space, and work space as well. Of course, versatility is a paramount feature for living rooms, but that doesn’t mean you should compromise on the décor in any way.

To help you out, we have put together a list of 15 beautiful living room ideas that will surprise you.

1. Unique Accessories

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Industrial style media room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Beyond furniture, the accessories in your living room should also be perfect. Choose the ones which compliment your décor and increase the overall aesthetic of your living space.

2. Seating for all

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Leather Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

Living room is the place where the entire family comes together to talk; it is also the room where we often seat our guests. That is why there should be enough seating for everyone in the living room. A U-shaped sofa would be a good option so that everyone can sit around and talk.

3. Furniture with dual purposes

CASA CUBO / CARLO MENESESS, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

When you have small living room, it is important to choose furniture that can easily double up as extra seating. For instance, the bench in this room can be used to put decorative items, and it can also be used as an extra seating.

4. Minimal furniture and high impact

Casa Bosque, Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Industrial style media room
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

Another alternative for small living rooms is minimal furniture. Though, make sure you define the focal point of the space, which could be a bright sofa or a stunning piece of art.

5. Play with heights

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile
homify

homify
homify
homify

To create a sense of depth in your living room, add furniture of different heights and textures. For instance, the designer of this room have  cleverly mixed different heights, and leather and textile. There is also a common rug which touches all the furniture.

6. Highlight details

Casa Gallo de la Torre , Guadalajara , DECO Designers DECO Designers Modern living room
DECO Designers

DECO Designers
DECO Designers
DECO Designers

It’s the little things that make your home truly unique, like the sparkly disco ball in this room.


7. Room full of lights

V 399 Model Unit, DECO Designers DECO Designers Modern living room
DECO Designers

DECO Designers
DECO Designers
DECO Designers

Lighting is very important in a room, especially if it’s a small space. If there isn’t much sunlight coming into the room, then you should definitely add more artificial lighting around.

8. White and black

ICON, DECO Designers DECO Designers Modern living room
DECO Designers

DECO Designers
DECO Designers
DECO Designers

Black and white is one combination that will never disappoint you. This room, for instance, uses the black wall, centre table, and side table, and the rest of the décor is white.

9. Geometric patterns

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Geometric patterns can add a fun twist to the whole décor of your living room. But you have to remember not to overdo it.

10. Gallery wall

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

Gallery wall is the new rage in décor, and why wouldn’t it be? It gives a great way to showcase your personality through pictures.

11. Minimalist décor

DEPARTAMENTO EN PARQUES POLANCO, CDMX, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern media room
HO arquitectura de interiores

HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores

Keeping the entire décor minimal gives you an opportunity to have open spaces and create an atmosphere of Zen which will automatically infuse zen.

12. L-shaped sofa

SANABEL KONAKLARI, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Modern living room
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

For a big family, you can never go wrong with an L-shaped sofa, especially when you have a TV in the living room.

13. Add a pop of colour

DEPARTAMENTO TORRE MAGMA, Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Living roomAccessories & decoration Red
Estudio Tanguma

Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

If you have a small living room, adding a pop of colour can instantly make the space look bigger.

14. Stunning art pieces

DEPARTAMENTO EN LOMAS, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Classic style bedroom
HO arquitectura de interiores

HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores

Put all the focus in your living room on your favourite art pieces and just wait for the compliments to pour in.

15. Use the walls

Acacias, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern living room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Storage can be a big issue, especially in small houses, and large shelves like these can be the perfect solution to that.

Which one of these living room ideas inspired you the most?


