A beautiful and well planned home for the Indian family

Who doesn’t dream of owning a spacious home with a lovely décor scheme! The day we get our dream home is one of the most special days of our lives, and choosing the décor is an important task! Today we give you some wonderful inspiration for the interior decoration of your dream home. Designed by the expert architects at Canatelli Arquitetura e Design, this luxurious family residence has a charming décor with exquisite furniture and accessories, much attention to detail, and a strong focus on natural light. Take a look to derive inspiration for your Indian project!
The back of the house shows us a spacious and elegant double storey in sophisticated neutral colours, classic roofs and decorative grilles. A stone driveway and lawn climb upwards to a comfortable patio. We can see large windows and sliding glass doors that permit ample natural light inside.
We love the delicate design of the seating arrangement that enhances the sophisticated look of the patio. The attractive grill unit in one corner makes it clear that the patio is a fun place for the family. If there is a party, the glass sliding doors can be opened to integrate the dining area with the patio.
The dining area flows into the kitchen and both spaces have an exquisite décor! The dining table and chairs are classic pieces of furniture – delicate and elegant! The hanging light is a gorgeous match and we just love the stylish designer mirror on the wall! The lace tablecloth boosts the delicate appearance of the dining set while also adding a beautiful colour to the décor. The kitchen looks sleek and functional with rich wooden furniture and a large window that lets in a flood of natural light. A different level of ceiling elegantly separates the kitchen from the dining area.
The pretty marble steps of this staircase are bordered by a decorative railing on one side. The elegant chandelier above complements the classic beauty of the small table below.
The master bedroom is spacious and has large windows that bring in lots of natural light and fresh air. One also can step out on to the large balcony and enjoy the lovely green view! The bedroom is a place of comfort, with big, comfortable chairs and a warm wooden floor.
The bathroom is a simple affair in white and green, with a pretty window on one wall. The sanitary ware looks trendy while the green mosaic panel is a cheerful touch.
On the other side of the bathroom is an innovatively styled marble bathtub. We love the white and green steps that lead to a comfortable soak in its roomy depths!
Canatelli’s beautiful creation focuses on classic elegance and delicate elements, with lots of natural light. Take another tour here - A beautiful and luxurious home in Kolkata.