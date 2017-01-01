Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful and well planned home for the Indian family

Justwords Justwords
Casa VR, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

Who doesn’t dream of owning a spacious home with a lovely décor scheme! The day we get our dream home is one of the most special days of our lives, and choosing the décor is an important task! Today we give you some wonderful inspiration for the interior decoration of your dream home. Designed by the expert architects at Canatelli Arquitetura e Design, this luxurious family residence has a charming décor with exquisite furniture and accessories, much attention to detail, and a strong focus on natural light. Take a look to derive inspiration for your Indian project!

A gorgeous exterior

Casa VR, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Classic style houses
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

The back of the house shows us a spacious and elegant double storey in sophisticated neutral colours, classic roofs and decorative grilles.  A stone driveway and lawn climb upwards to a comfortable patio. We can see large windows and sliding glass doors that permit ample natural light inside.

A trendy patio

Casa VR, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

We love the delicate design of the seating arrangement that enhances the sophisticated look of the patio. The attractive grill unit in one corner makes it clear that the patio is a fun place for the family. If there is a party, the glass sliding doors can be opened to integrate the dining area with the patio.

Integrated dining area and kitchen

Casa VR, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Classic style kitchen
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

The dining area flows into the kitchen and both spaces have an exquisite décor! The dining table and chairs are classic pieces of furniture – delicate and elegant! The hanging light is a gorgeous match and we just love the stylish designer mirror on the wall! The lace tablecloth boosts the delicate appearance of the dining set while also adding a beautiful colour to the décor. The kitchen looks sleek and functional with rich wooden furniture and a large window that lets in a flood of natural light. A different level of ceiling elegantly separates the kitchen from the dining area.

A stylish staircase

Casa VR, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

The pretty marble steps of this staircase are bordered by a decorative railing on one side. The elegant chandelier above complements the classic beauty of the small table below.

Relaxing in the luxurious bedroom

Casa VR, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Minimalist bedroom
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

The master bedroom is spacious and has large windows that bring in lots of natural light and fresh air. One also can step out on to the large balcony and enjoy the lovely green view! The bedroom is a place of comfort, with big, comfortable chairs and a warm wooden floor.

Stylish simplicity in the bathroom

Casa VR, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Classic style bathroom
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

The bathroom is a simple affair in white and green, with a pretty window on one wall. The sanitary ware looks trendy while the green mosaic panel is a cheerful touch.

The elegant bathtub

Casa VR, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra BathroomBathtubs & showers
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

On the other side of the bathroom is an innovatively styled marble bathtub. We love the white and green steps that lead to a comfortable soak in its roomy depths!

Canatelli’s beautiful creation focuses on classic elegance and delicate elements, with lots of natural light. Take another tour here - A beautiful and luxurious home in Kolkata.

8 Vastu principles to design your home for a fabulous 2017
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks