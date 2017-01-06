A beautiful home for the Indian family

Every individual hopes to fulfill all their expectations of comfort and style with the purchase of a single home whether it is for themselves or their family. Depending on the space available and budget allocated for construction, building contractor will design and build the abode that closely meets demands of the owner. In this home tour we take our readers today to a breathtaking home Casa C Puerto Rodan in Portugal created by Vismaracorsi Architects.
This single level abode has clearly demarcated private and social areas along with an expansive solarium and swimming pool in the front. Due to scarcity of space the garage is located in the basement as the house has several rooms comprising of office, living room, kitchen, pantry, main suite, guest bedroom and bathrooms along with separate laundry and storage area. Let us take a detailed tour of this house to help you appreciate its layout and interiors.
The house built in modern style has a brick lined driveway that leads up almost to the front door that is flanked by a wide green lawn and garden on both sides. This structure has been created in a specific manner with a small wooded area on the plot’s edge to ensure that its facade is totally hidden from the street side. The section before the front door is narrow and decorated with stylish white ceramic planters that bring color and vitality. The wooden door adds grace and charm to the formal entrance in a simple and enigmatic way.
The rear facade is large and uniquely designed with a deck bordering the veranda which stretches wide across the lawn. Rear veranda is used as a meeting area for family and friends in the evening or morning when the weather is warm and pleasant. The deck’s illuminated surface contrasts strongly with the main façade due to its casual atmosphere. Sliding glass doors dominate this side of the house allowing direct communication between garden and house to make it easy for moving between rear swimming pool and deck chairs on the solarium.
Let us now step indoors into the hallway of the charming abode and see for ourselves if the interiors are as smartly designed as the impressive exteriors. Warm layout of parquet floor and patterned wall guide us into the hallway that leads into the living room and kitchen region.
The hallway has a glass enclosed minimalist garden that stretches into the living room and contains large planters set amidst white stones containing local palm trees with decorative leaves. As tropical plant varieties need adequate sunshine to grow and flourish the indoor garden has a skylight to allow ample natural light across the day.
This picture allows us to appreciate the spacious living room better as it gives an expansive view of the room and its layout. This is an open floor environment consisting of living room, dining and kitchen area which are integrated into the same region with subtle differences between each section. Entrance hallway is located in the far left of the living room that also houses the conservatory at the corner.
Light and neutral colors play a dominant role in the decoration of this modern living room which is connected to the outside garden and conservatory by sheets of glass. While parquet floor brings dark tones into the house, contemporary light colored furniture in soft pink and white tones maintain an atmosphere of subtle class. The square white laminated coffee table completes the setup with its simple design even as it complements light grey sofas that are given color with jewel toned cushions.
The open floor design brings the kitchen and dining area before each other making cooking and serving easy tasks as the island can be used as a serving area too. The island is the only element that demarcates the different zones along with the different floor colors as the kitchen one is pure white. The dining room area has a quaint classic air around it that is enhanced by colorful chair seats and dome shaped lamps above the table.
We come to the rear section of the fabulous house that is connected to the dining region by a with a sliding glass door. The rear section has been expanded to fashion a spacious porch that has a barbecue oven, bar stools and breakfast bar with washbasin before the oven. White again plays a dominant role here as the seating system made out of wood is as white as the floor, roof and walls.
