A beautiful home for the Indian family

Every individual hopes to fulfill all their expectations of comfort and style with the purchase of a single home whether it is for themselves or their family. Depending on the space available and budget allocated for construction, building contractor will design and build the abode that closely meets demands of the owner. In this home tour we take our readers today to a breathtaking home Casa C Puerto Rodan in Portugal created by Vismaracorsi Architects.

This single level abode has clearly demarcated private and social areas along with an expansive solarium and swimming pool in the front. Due to scarcity of space the garage is located in the basement as the house has several rooms comprising of office, living room, kitchen, pantry, main suite, guest bedroom and bathrooms along with separate laundry and storage area. Let us take a detailed tour of this house to help you appreciate its layout and interiors.