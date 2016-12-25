Your browser is out-of-date.

​A simple and beautiful home for a happy family

Justwords Justwords
Casa RM53, Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Modern houses Concrete Grey
The charm factor is a timeless one that will never go out of style as far as design is concerned. At Homify, we are absolutely in love with simple and charming spaces that strike a deep and happy chord with our viewers. Today, we bring to you a wonderful example of the same. This simple home by the architects at CECYN ARQUITETURA + DESIGN has been layered with elegant details so that you get due inspiration for your own project in India! Come and join us on this home tour as we take you on a style journey of sorts.

​Fresh greenery with a small garden

Casa RM53, Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Modern garden
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

This small garden provides a green outlook to the stone textured side of the facade that we can see here. The tiny shrubs and the well-manicured space is a lovely addition where one can sit and enjoy a cup of tea or simply shoot the breeze.

​Stone and marble for the entryway

Casa RM53, Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Stone Grey
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

There could not be a more stylish welcome than this! Raw stone finishes meet smooth marble touches to create an unforgettable look on this porch. The pebbles form a bed that hugs the sides of the marble slab. This slab has been placed right at the entrance to match step with the smooth finishes of the white walls and the door. The story does not end here though. A rustic pot with greenery sits on a side and the walls and pillars have been done up with stone textured tiles that give the delicate white and marble looks, a defining edge.

​Linear traditional facade

Casa RM53, Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Modern houses Concrete Grey
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

The facade is an imposing one, despite the compact dimensions of the space. The blue tinted glass in the windows makes for a playful look in the brown and grey stone facade. The grill gates add a simple touch while the linear cuts and angles make for a wonderfully symmetrical view.

​Robust materials in an ethereal room

Casa RM53, Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Modern dining room Concrete White
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

Glossy finishes and lots of natural light ensure that this dining room is touched by an ethereal theme. Yet, much like the porch and the facade, the designers have done a balancing act by bringing in quilted leather back chairs to sit around a glossy white table.

​Unique features in the dining room and kitchen

Casa RM53, Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Modern kitchen Concrete White
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

The dining room and kitchen have a unique edge, thanks to the 10-seater square table that accommodates three each on one side, and two each on the other. This square shaped table helps in better flow of traffic even as the glass and marble bearings of the room bring in much elegance.

​Sleek kitchen

Casa RM53, Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Modern kitchen Concrete White
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

The kitchen has a sleek island with a layered counter. This brown and black kitchen is a sophisticated and open one.


​Simplified good looks

Casa RM53, Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Modern living room Concrete White
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

The sitting room has a plain cream hued and layered theme with a robust dark coloured chair on one side. This gives it an artistic edge.

​Classic backyard

Casa RM53, Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Modern houses Concrete Grey
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

The backyard of the home has a sloping patio with comfortable seating underneath and terraces on top. 

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


