10 Amazing tile designs for your walls and floors

Giving your home the oomph factor is not an easy task. It is important to achieve the right balance of intelligent designing and the want to exude luxury in every corner. Sometimes, an overkill of either can make your home look too flashy or too dull.

One of the most important contributing factor to making your home look chic is the flooring. Tiles come in to picture when you want a flooring that complements the lighting, ceiling or the walls. But, the potential of good tiles paved the way for designers to play with tiles on the walls and other unexpected areas of a home. Pretty much every beautiful house has its fair share of tiles on walls, floors, ceilings, kitchens, bathrooms, hallways, foyers and lots of other rooms. Tiles are versatile and favourite amongst designers.

Tiles come at different prices and serve different purposes. Tiles can make or break the look of a home. But the tiles' biggest selling point is the style. When it comes to decorating our homes, there's a tile for every taste and he style factor of a home. Here, we discuss what makes tiles a classic and a hit with every space.