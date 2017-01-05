10 Beautiful home entrance ideas to enchant your guests

Every host aspires to make a lasting impression on guests and win their admiration for the unusual and charming decoration of their house. Every home is a reflection of the thoughts, aspirations and experiences of the people that stay in it and displays the image that they want to project to the world.

A living room is the most public section of the house that is visited by friends followed by dining area and entrance hall so these sections have to be decorated in a way that it represents the image which its owners want to project. Here are 10 beautiful decoration ideas that can be used in living room, entrance hall and other sections of the house that guests frequent that can be used by anyone to enhance their home interiors.