homify 360°: Trish House, Kent

Although a truly marvellous piece of architecture and in any light, Trish House is definitely at its grandest after nightfall. The rear of the house features more glass than the front, for the obvious reasons relating to privacy, and it’s this that makes it stand out so impressively against the dark sky behind. Illuminated like this, the house almost gives the impression of being wholly on display. Even though, logically, it’s apparent that the non-transparent sections must conceal something, the design of the windows makes it appear that the building itself has been sliced into, split open, leaving everything fully exposed.