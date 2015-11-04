6 ​Tips for creating a country style bathroom

The real meaning of bathroom has grown manifold. It is no more considered just a place to detoxify and clean yourself, but also an ultimate relaxation spot. From the large myriad of stylish designs, country style bathroom is a vintage design that is still highly popular amongst urban residents. As per the name, it resembles a country house décor and renders the same warmth and pleasantness. While some may employ large spaces to include varied accessories and accents, the others are usually a compact area perfect for city look. Glass windows, a freestanding bathtub and natural indulgences are few of the important traits of a country style bathroom. So, if you also have a similar dream, then homify brings you some unique ideas and inspirations that can help and motivate you to design the perfect country style bathroom. This article will throw light on décor, furniture and furnishings to transform your dream into reality.