​Tips for creating a splendid colonial style garden

A colonial garden is known for a cosy seating line up. Be it a small conservatory or a huge garden, curtains can add drama and glamour to your regular seating area. Not only do they create an outdoor privacy, but also lend a floating and a much richer aura to the area. Going for milder shades that contrast the green exteriors is the best choice for outdoor curtains. Outdoor curtains are designed with thicker fabric than the regular indoor curtains as they need to bear harsh sun rays and even continuous rain at times. You might secure them using zippers during winds and chilly strokes during winters. Also, curtains coupled with mosquito net are a very innovative idea to keep mosquitoes at bay and enjoy lovely and longer nights with your partner.

Designed by Greeneria, landscape architects in Poland, the design presents a perfect holistic experience with not only the curtains but even the ceilings built of the same material.