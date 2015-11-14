​Tips for creating a splendid colonial style garden

A garden is an essential personal space that ensures calmness and solidarity with a distinct fragrance, a splendid view and the chirping of the birds. Gardens can be designed in a variety of designs and patterns. One of the most sought after style is a colonial garden. The design of a colonial garden is so endearing and retiring that you would be urged to spend longer durations in its charming tranquillity. The design takes you back many years and makes you feel in a royal British haven surrounded by sparkling pink bougainvillea and purple orchids. Converting an existing garden into colonial style can be troublesome, therefore, Homify brings you some easy tips and tricks to create a lavish colonial garden that can be your personal space to repose and host parties for friends and family. Let’s start the virtual tour for more ideas and inspiration on furnishings, décor and lighting.
A colonial garden is a colourful retreat. Now that we have created the right ambience with trees and fountains, it is time to bring in some colour. There is no better way to indulge your vivid fantasies than in the form of flowers and planters. Employ a lot of planters in maximum ways possible. If you have a large space as illustrated in the picture, go for an array of similar or contrasting flowers spread all over the garden area. In case, you are not that lucky, a stacked up planter stand, hanging planters and even wall shelf planters create a tremendous effect. The colours can be wisely chosen as per the exterior décor and also according to the season. The placement of planters depends on the direction of the sun, which ensures healthy and longer life. You can even employ colourful and asymmetrical planters that can fit in every corner of the space and still make it graciously beautiful.
So let’s get started! To design a colonial style garden, the first step is to build a wall or a periphery. Now if it is an existing garden, you do not need to worry about that. But if you are building a new setup, try to go for either brick walls or washed stone walls for a deeper colonial effect. These can later be painted in shades of white or pink. A colonial household usually comes with subtly bright exteriors and pale interiors. Therefore, to blend in well with the interiors, we need to have the garden wall painted in similar colours. Not only it creates a harmonious effect, but also looks stunning against the green shrubs and climbers. Wooden furniture and matching planters further intensify the favouritism towards pink and similar shades. The smoothness of white and pink induce a vibe of calmness and tranquillity in the area.
No garden can be defined without green trees. Especially a colonial garden, needs to be built with lots of gracious green trees that can engulf the entire garden in their stupendous goodness. The lush green grass when coupled with green trees makes an impressive consortium. It exudes warmth and freshness and increases the appeal of the garden manifold. The dramatic presence of the varied nuances of green brings together different textures and fragrances. You can even go for mango trees for functionality and coverage. For smaller garden areas, you can even create a walled garden which is a beautiful display of finest shrubbery. Making use of wall climbers also gives a full and composed effect. You might as well try to consult a local botanist before installing trees for a better insight on the direction of the sun and soil conditions. Do not overdo plantation and keep in mind the expanding nature of the tree. They should get enough water and sunlight in every occasion.
Just like any other garden, a cosy fountain is an impressive accessory for colonial garden as well. This water feature richly adds to the aesthetics and makes the garden an ideal rejuvenating spot. It looks perfectly flanked with green trees and colourful planters on both sides. One gets a sense of completion after including a fountain in the garden area. The size and shape of the fountain are an individual’s perspective. These mainly depend on the layout of the garden and your taste. While some want to go for a widespread fountain, others like to prefer compact and cosy corner fountains that are space saving yet serve the function very well. The tranquillity created by the delicate and soothing sound of trickling water is out of this world. It takes you miles apart from the stressful and chaotic life and lends you a soulful environment to regenerate. A calming seating area near the fountain can be a wonderful addition to your colonial garden.
A colonial garden is known for a cosy seating line up. Be it a small conservatory or a huge garden, curtains can add drama and glamour to your regular seating area. Not only do they create an outdoor privacy, but also lend a floating and a much richer aura to the area. Going for milder shades that contrast the green exteriors is the best choice for outdoor curtains. Outdoor curtains are designed with thicker fabric than the regular indoor curtains as they need to bear harsh sun rays and even continuous rain at times. You might secure them using zippers during winds and chilly strokes during winters. Also, curtains coupled with mosquito net are a very innovative idea to keep mosquitoes at bay and enjoy lovely and longer nights with your partner.
Designed by Greeneria, landscape architects in Poland, the design presents a perfect holistic experience with not only the curtains but even the ceilings built of the same material.
A garden looks complete with dim and cosy lighting. A perfect ambience cannot be created without the presence of soothing lighting. If your garden is majorly used as a party place or a get together spot with friends and family, then perfect lighting will set the right mood in your garden. There are different ways to light up your garden. Sky lights are an easy source during the day while candles and lawn lights look superb during nights. Even with lawn lights, there are basically three types of lighting. First is the functional light that looks splendid on entrances, pathways and patios. Second is the accented light that is majorly used for creating the right ambience and highlighting plants, trees and planters. The third is the security light that is perfect for back yards and other darker areas. The right lighting urges you to spend longer duration amidst natural freshness, coolness and your loved ones.
