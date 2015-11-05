​Organisational tips for a modern garage

A garage is the perfect dumping ground for anything and everything, and that is why it becomes the first hurdle to cross while designing a new garage. For a single person, this can be a very daunting task. Therefore, ask for help from your friends or family members. Try scrutinizing all the unwanted stuff by either trashing it or donating it to charity. You can also give it to your friends or relatives as a noble giveaway. Another interesting way to bid goodbye to all unwanted stuff is to organize a garage sale. So, now that you are left with all useful and important stuff, you can creatively design your garage and build storage spaces accordingly. You need to start with some cool wall colours and flooring patterns that can add life to this part of the house.

Designed by J-style Garage Co. Ltd. , professionals in garage doors from Japan, this garage design creatively incorporates space for an old sofa set, coffee tables, pictures, frames and rugs to add an additional warmth to this area.