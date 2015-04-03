Storing timber for your fireplace

The crackling of burning firewood, the luminous warm glow of charred timber coals, and the romantic nostalgia that the combination of these two things can evoke is palpable. An open fireplace exudes history, tradition, and that special feeling of dreamy wistfulness. But what about the impracticalities? Fortunately or unfortunately, a pre-requisite for an open fireplace is firewood, and that in itself can seem a daunting and off-putting necessity. If you have made the decision to install or renovate a fireplace, you will want to ensure you have somewhere clean, safe, stylish and practical to store the lumber. Let Homify show you the way this week, with some sophisticated and practical timber storage solutions. They not only look fantastic, but will infuse your domestic space with a sense or organisation and efficiency.