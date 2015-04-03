Storing timber for your fireplace

The crackling of burning firewood, the luminous warm glow of charred timber coals, and the romantic nostalgia that the combination of these two things can evoke is palpable. An open fireplace exudes history, tradition, and that special feeling of dreamy wistfulness. But what about the impracticalities? Fortunately or unfortunately, a pre-requisite for an open fireplace is firewood, and that in itself can seem a daunting and off-putting necessity. If you have made the decision to install or renovate a fireplace, you will want to ensure you have somewhere clean, safe, stylish and practical to store the lumber. Let Homify show you the way this week, with some sophisticated and practical timber storage solutions. They not only look fantastic, but will infuse your domestic space with a sense or organisation and efficiency.
This fireplace baulks the traditional trend of a mantelpiece, and instead is designed in a minimalistic, and artistic way. This innovative fireplace is sleek, stylish and provides a section underneath the main fire for a small selection of timber, in a handy and easy reach location. No more running outdoors in the cold to chop wood, this fireplace will ensure you are well-stocked and ready to go, for a night of warmth and cosiness.
Stacking timber alongside the fireplace might seem like a silly idea, it is often full of cobwebs, insects and dirt from the outdoors, but this handy firewood holder changes that. Attractive in appearance, the tray-like holder allows the timber to become a feature for the space, and instead of hampering the design aesthetics of the space, actually enhances them. This vintage fireplace is delightfully charming, and the stacked timber creates a rustic contrast against the sleekly shabby white colour scheme.
Your firewood needn’t be a hindrance to having an open fireplace, instead let it enhance your space and create an element of nature in your modern or contemporary abode. The architect had purposefully created an inlet of sorts against this wall to hold and store bountiful timber ready for burning. Just remember, if you don’t use your firewood regularly, ensure you clean this area each season, or you may end up hosting some unwanted eight-legged friends.
One of the greatest uses of space is one where the disused area becomes practical and handy. This well-designed area underneath the staircase is perfect for stacking firewood ready to be burned in the wood oven adjacent. If you are utilising a space such as this, ensure all of your timber is the same length, or you may end up creating a trip hazard with some unruly pieces of poorly chopped timber.
A classic, and a stylish staple—this cute basket is perfect for holding the night’s timber and firewood. Whether you have a contemporary fireplace such as this example, or a traditional open style mantelpiece, a wicker basket will work stylishly and easily.
Why not make a feature from your firewood? This uber-contemporary dwelling does just that, and the result is stunningly attractive. The feature wall of wood creates interest in the space while softening some of the harder modern features of the home.
Building upon the aforementioned minimal fireplace design, this similar compact all-in-one firewood holder ensures there is enough timber for more than one night. This design is stylish and sleek, it takes the traditional open fireplace and upgrades it with neutral colours and a functional storage space that is not only practical, but eye-catching and appealing too.
Wood-fired barbeques and kitchens are a popular way to cook food that not only tastes great, but enhances the outdoor space and exudes a sense of rustic and country living. This modern kitchen space takes the rustic aspect of outdoor cooking and improves it with a cohesive unit that, not only provides cooking space, but storage for the timber as well.