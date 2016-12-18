Best living rooms of 2016, bedroom designs and more..our top 5 articles for the week

Welcome to the top 5 of the week from homify. So, Christmas is near and people are preparing hard to decorate their homes, preparing their rooms for winters and finding comfortable space where they can spend the cold and chilly days. Well, that's what the preferences of our readers this week tell us! This week top ideabook includes small bedroom ideas on the top, cheap and small homes, living room decors and similar stuff.
Let us have a look at each of these guides and know about them in detail. Follow us!
2016 is about to bid adieu but this year, we came across a revolution in designing and decoration themes of Living rooms. Besides being an essential part of your home, living rooms tend to be the social element where people gather, spend time, watch TV, have tea or coffee. You need to take care of the minutest details.
This ideabook will take you on a tour of 15 best living rooms that kept trending and people glued to their designs throughout the year.
Small sized homes and tiny apartments are getting common day by day and thus, the demand for more and more design is rising. Living in a super small house is easy but the same cannot be said when it comes to arrangement. Have a look at these small, beautiful and cheap homes from India that are glamorous and steal the show with simplicity.
Bedrooms are the most intimate and beloved part of a home, especially in winters. It is the place where you can unwind yourself and your thoughts and thus, it deserves to special and cozy. Small bedrooms appear cluttered. At least, this is what most of us believe and feel like. Is it so? Go through this ideabook and you will be amazed to see some of the best bedrooms stuffed in tiny spaces.
Shelves, the indispensable but often underrated part of home! They are crucial whether you own a small apartment or a large bungalow. Afterall, they are the one who hold all your clutter within them and make your home look organized. Ordinary shelves are a common sight in every home. If you want to get an edgy look for your home and bring shelves designs that are extraordinary then you have landed on right place.
Can you imagine yourself living in a house that is built within 50 meter square of space? Think that it will be too clumsy or small to accommodate your needs and comfort? Well, leave all those thoughts aside and just go through this beautiful and small home that is built in 540 sq ft of area and still packs everything within.
