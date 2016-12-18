Best living rooms of 2016, bedroom designs and more..our top 5 articles for the week

Welcome to the top 5 of the week from homify. So, Christmas is near and people are preparing hard to decorate their homes, preparing their rooms for winters and finding comfortable space where they can spend the cold and chilly days. Well, that's what the preferences of our readers this week tell us! This week top ideabook includes small bedroom ideas on the top, cheap and small homes, living room decors and similar stuff.

Let us have a look at each of these guides and know about them in detail. Follow us!