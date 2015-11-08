6 ways to make multi-generational living work for you

Multi-generational living or joint family living has many benefits, and can be very rewarding and fulfilling. Adults with children often stay with their parents or their in-laws under one roof, and this is more economical, helps to lighten the work load, and makes it more convenient to support each other as a family. However, living together in such a big community is not always easy, and can be problematic when it comes to relationships and everybody getting along.
Sometimes you don't need a psychologist to solve relationship problems, instead you need an architect, because architecture is not just about buildings, it is about relationships. The way a house is designed can have an impact on the relationship of the people living in the home. For example, two families living together in a small house with little privacy might find it harder to get along compared to two families living in the same house, but with sufficient private space.
In this idea guide, we are going to discuss 6 ways of making multi-generational living work for you. The ideas are mainly centered around creating space in specific rooms in the house. Let's browse through these ideas and see how see architecture and interior design can help build relationships.
Imagine three generations living together in the same compound, but in two separate homes, while sharing this amazing outdoor kitchen. We think this design is ideal for enjoying the best of both worlds—privacy and communal living. It's easier to maintain healthy relationships when you have your own private space, yet also have a communal space where you can get together if you choose to.
The outdoor kitchen pictured here is a brilliant idea for families to get together in the garden, cook, and eat together. After all families that cook and eat together, stay together right?
We've also heard that a family that prays together, stays together. So since the pooja room is an important part of an Indian home, it should be considered a communal room in the house and be big enough to accommodate everyone. When families collectively join their hands together in prayer with positive intentions, a happier home is created.
The radiant pooja room pictured here is bathed in warm light and is designed with the utmost grace and elegance by The Orange Lane.
It is important for families that live together to have fun together. If it was just about lightening the workload and saving money with no fun and enjoyment involved, multi-generational living would not work. Hence the home theater or rather the concept of having a room to have fun together in.
Families who live together and pool their resources may be able to afford the luxury of having their own home theater. However, even if it's not a professional home theater system, a big screen and some comfy cushions would do the trick as well.
Optimizing space is of essence when families live together. Since many typical Indian houses have rooftops, utilizing the rooftop to make a chill-out area may be a good idea. It's good to have a place in the house where you can go to let off some steam and cool down. Generally, the rule is, the more space you have the easier you can all breathe. This way you don't have to be breathing down each other's necks!
As we can see here, the rooftop can be a peaceful and comfy place to hang out with the whole family too. Not all families have a big garden to enjoy the outdoors in, hence the rooftop lounge.
As children, the treehouse is where we used to go to escape our parents. We think it's unfair that only children get to have this privilege! Especially when it comes to multi-generational living, we all need a treehouse or rather the concept of one.
This small wooden house in the garden represents the concept of the treehouse—it's the getaway shack. It's also a quiet spot to be alone and meditate, or have a mini retreat away from home.
Sharing living spaces such as the living room and dining area is a great way to enjoy multi-generational living. Large communal spaces are essential for families who want to live together.
Pictured here, is a large living area with plenty of natural light and an expansive view of the garden outside. Creating open, spacious areas with a relaxing atmosphere like we see in the picture is very much needed to make joint family living work.
We hope you've found some useful ideas here to make multi-generational living work for you. For more related inspiration, have a look at 6 types of housing for multi-generational living.