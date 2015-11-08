6 ways to make multi-generational living work for you

Multi-generational living or joint family living has many benefits, and can be very rewarding and fulfilling. Adults with children often stay with their parents or their in-laws under one roof, and this is more economical, helps to lighten the work load, and makes it more convenient to support each other as a family. However, living together in such a big community is not always easy, and can be problematic when it comes to relationships and everybody getting along.

Sometimes you don't need a psychologist to solve relationship problems, instead you need an architect, because architecture is not just about buildings, it is about relationships. The way a house is designed can have an impact on the relationship of the people living in the home. For example, two families living together in a small house with little privacy might find it harder to get along compared to two families living in the same house, but with sufficient private space.

In this idea guide, we are going to discuss 6 ways of making multi-generational living work for you. The ideas are mainly centered around creating space in specific rooms in the house. Let's browse through these ideas and see how see architecture and interior design can help build relationships.