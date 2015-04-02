Colourful and playful chandeliers

Once an opulent adornment of wealthy aristocracies and the upper-class, the chandelier has an innate sense of affluence and luxury. From 19th century French ormolu chandeliers to Bohemia Crystal beauties of the Ottoman Empire, these candelabrum luminosities have stood the test of time as refined and lavish methods of illuminating space. Fast-forward ahead to our present day, and the chandelier is no longer bestowed upon ballrooms of the wealthy and prosperous, instead they exist as a popular method to make a statement within one’s domestic space, and inject a little extravagance and style.
If you have chosen to incorporate a little lavish luxury into your home with a chandelier, take a look at these attention-grabbing examples, which are sure to turn heads and create eye-catching radiance within your house or apartment.
Décor and decoration provide an opportunity for home owners to showcase their design nous, and inject a sense of originality and inventiveness into their domestic space. What better way to do that, than with a bright and striking light fitting? Chandeliers offer a chance to exude a little glamour, a little opulence, while framing the room and evoking a sense of majesty. So when implementing a chandelier, think outside the box, and choose something colourful, different, maybe a bright chandelier that infuses the space with innovation and enthusiasm. This chandelier is a perfect combination of eclecticism and tradition—blending tassels and coloured elements, it brings a sense of cheerfulness and character into the space.
Inject a little red into your dining space with this statement making chandelier. It is passionate in tone and vibrancy, and ensures that your next dinner party will be and impressive and striking event. Combine this style of chandelier with modern art, glossy elements and contemporary furniture to ensure the chandelier acts as the showpiece to the space, and a highlight in the room.
Who said chandeliers were reserved for large ballrooms and entrance foyers? These days you can place a statement light-fitting throughout the home, and this bathroom presents a stylish argument for the inclusion of a bathroom chandelier. A luxurious and opulent space, the freestanding bathtub makes the most of the view, while the dark black and crystal chandelier contrasts the neutral space and evokes character and attitude.
Not all that fussed about opulence and grandiose accessories? Often we associate these grand crystal light fittings with heritage or traditional abodes, these days however, a chandelier can fit almost any interior design. This shabby chic home boasts a colourful blue chandelier, bright green timber panelling and mismatched furniture. The incongruity between the elements is purposeful and results in fun and stylish décor, exuding personality and charisma.
Bring the indoors ‘outdoors’ with a chandelier for your outside hacienda. This gorgeous space is perfect for those balmy summer nights, or cosy spring evenings. Chandeliers needn’t be reserved for the indoors and this example illustrates why—the perfect combination of luxury and shabby-chicness, this space is cool, calm and stylishly elegant.
Another room that the chandelier can take pride of place is the bedroom—this gloriously crystal beaded piece infuses the room with luxury and adventure. Reminiscent of an elegant 20s British Indian ballroom, the size of this fitting may seem overwhelming, but actually works as a beautiful feature and a highlight.
If you simply cannot get enough of fairy tale fantasies, then this is the chandelier for you. Gorgeous white painted iron with floral bulb holders, and moulded butterflies give the sense that this chandelier belongs in a Disney film rather than a suburban living room. Of course, this style of chandelier won’t suit everybody’s tastes, but there is an undeniable sense of whimsicality and playfulness about it that is intriguing and delightful.