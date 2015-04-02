Colourful and playful chandeliers

Once an opulent adornment of wealthy aristocracies and the upper-class, the chandelier has an innate sense of affluence and luxury. From 19th century French ormolu chandeliers to Bohemia Crystal beauties of the Ottoman Empire, these candelabrum luminosities have stood the test of time as refined and lavish methods of illuminating space. Fast-forward ahead to our present day, and the chandelier is no longer bestowed upon ballrooms of the wealthy and prosperous, instead they exist as a popular method to make a statement within one’s domestic space, and inject a little extravagance and style.

If you have chosen to incorporate a little lavish luxury into your home with a chandelier, take a look at these attention-grabbing examples, which are sure to turn heads and create eye-catching radiance within your house or apartment.