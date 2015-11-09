Multi-generational living has always been a part of Indian culture. It is common and widely the norm for both single and married adults to live with their parents. Not only is it accepted, it is even expected. Adults are expected to stay with their parents and take care of them until they pass on. Although some modern families have moved away from this, most people in India still follow the traditional pattern of living.

Even families in the United States and Europe are taking up the concept of multi-generational living again after decades of living separately as nuclear families. The concept of multi-generational living has made a comeback in the Western world due to the financial crisis and economic recession. When a few families pool their resources together and share it, the financial strain is lessened. It is also more convenient in a sense as grandparents can look after grandchildren, and adults can support their elderly parents. Multi-generational living is like living in a community. Living in a multi-generational home can have many benefits.

This idea guide features 6 types of housing for multi-generational living. Let's browse through these ideas and discuss the advantages and disadvantages of each type of housing. We hope you find some helpful ideas here.