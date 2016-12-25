Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and stylish family home in New Delhi

Arora Residence,
The Arora residence was rendered with taste and creativity by the architects at DCA Architects. Ultramodern designs, rich colours, and elegant furnishing add spice to the spacious interiors. So get ready to admire unique wallpapers, beautiful lights, cosy wooden accents and textiles which promise tons of comfort.

Bold and unique facade

Exterior
Exterior

Exterior

groupDCA
groupDCA
groupDCA

The combination of dark red and grey makes the facade a stunner, while the uniquely perforated garage roof hints at the designer delights waiting inside.

Rich and cosy living

Living Room
groupDCA

Living Room

groupDCA
groupDCA
groupDCA

Rich velveteen upholstery, elegant sofas, soft and earthy hues, and a gorgeous chandelier make the living space cosy and inviting.

Very trendy

Living Room
groupDCA

Living Room

groupDCA
groupDCA
groupDCA

Luxurious green leather sofas surround a trendy coffee table and interesting rug to make this seating space very comfy. The exquisite base of the lamp and the mirrored wall decor piece add visual interest too.

Rustic bar

Bar
groupDCA

Bar

groupDCA
groupDCA
groupDCA

Warm brown elements, stylish bar chairs with wooden bases and brick-finish walls make the home bar rustic yet exciting. The bar counter is magically lighted from within, while a decorative installation crafted from bottles on the left add uniqueness.

Minimalist kitchen

Kitchen
groupDCA

Kitchen

groupDCA
groupDCA
groupDCA

Sober and neutral hues and sleek designs make the spacious kitchen perfect for cooking yummy meals. There are ample cabinets for storage, and indirect lighting adds a serene glow here.

Staircase with personality

Staircase
groupDCA

Staircase

groupDCA
groupDCA
groupDCA

Brick-finish walls add a dash of rustic charm to the smooth grey staircase. A vibrant decor item adds life to it, where the stairway curves.


Unique storage

Study Room
groupDCA

Study Room

groupDCA
groupDCA
groupDCA

The shelving unit shown here is a mix of modern and classic, with its white and brown combination and beautiful carving.

Funky bedroom

Bedroom Space
groupDCA

Bedroom Space

groupDCA
groupDCA
groupDCA

Sleek and unusual shelves in wood add spunk to this bedroom, while the vibrant bedding and rug add cheerfulness. The beams on the ceiling ensure a cosy cottage-like feel.

Industrial appeal

Arora Residence,
groupDCA

groupDCA
groupDCA
groupDCA

The wallpaper behind the cosy armchair is truly unique and fills the space with industrial appeal. The coffee table with a large clock as its top is also eye-catching.

Gorgeous bathroom

Washroom
groupDCA

Washroom

groupDCA
groupDCA
groupDCA

Cosy wooden surfaces, neat mirrors, elegant and softly glowing lamps and a stunning chandelier make this bathroom ideal for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Marble splendour

Washroom Section
groupDCA

Washroom Section

groupDCA
groupDCA
groupDCA

This bathroom pairs gorgeously veined white marble with sleek glass panels and fashionable sanitary fixtures for a luxurious ambiance.

For more ideas, take another tour - A beautiful and luxurious home in Kolkata.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


