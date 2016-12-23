Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and furnished 3800 sqft family home in New Delhi

Justwords Justwords
Residence For Anand's, New Delhi, groupDCA groupDCA Modern houses
Spanning a substantial area of 3800 sqft, this multi-storied residence for the Anands was restructured and redesigned by the architects at DCA Architects. Some walls were demolished and others were repositioned to make the residence more spacious and airy. Windows were enlarged and bay windows created to bring in more sunlight. The furniture and decor elements are a mix of traditional, contemporary and vintage styles. Wood, metal and stone are some of the exciting materials used to fill the house with a warm, rustic touch. And tasteful lighting simply adds to the glamour quotient.

Impressive facade

Exterior Facade groupDCA Modern houses Facade,Residence
The largesse of the building is apparent in the facade, which combines neutral and light hues for an elegant look. Expansive terraces and neat designs also catch the eye.

Lavish living

Living Space groupDCA Modern living room Living Room,Modern,Contemporary,Furniture,Lighting,Chandelier,Vinatge,home decor,interiors,architecture
The spacious and luxurious living space combines vintage style furniture, soft pastel colours, carefully chosen decor pieces and a stunning antique chandelier for a gorgeous look and feel.

Soothing family room

Family Lounge groupDCA Minimalist media room lounge,theatre room,wooden flooring,furniture
A modern white sofa, warm wooden flooring and a stylish TV unit and shelf in light hues make the family room soothing and charming.

Vintage dining

Dining Room groupDCA Modern dining room dining room,design,furniture,lighting
The cosy dining space is a mix of vintage style furniture, chic stone flooring, a quaint wooden cabinet for holding showpieces and dinnerware, and a unique chandelier.

Rustic kitchen

Kitchen groupDCA Modern kitchen kitchen,brass pendant,lights,stone,flooring
Rich wooden elements and an elegant stone floor make the kitchen rustic, warm and inviting. Steel appliances and bright lights add gleam to this space.

Fashionable staircase

Staircase groupDCA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs floating staircase,Stairs,wooden,pendant lighting
The designer staircase is a union of sleek and floating wooden steps, metal cables as rails, and antique brass lamps which show the way. Family photos in vintage frames add cosiness to the space.


Regal master bedroom

Bedroom groupDCA Modern style bedroom Bedroom,Vintage,Haveli Door,Wooden Flooring,Traditional,Lighting,Bed Design,home decor,interiors
The bed’s backdrop resembles a gorgeous “haveli” door, while silky textiles promise tons of comfort in this bedroom. The other furniture are modern and sleek, while the lighting installation in the corner is glamorous.

Vibrant and warm

Bedroom groupDCA Classic style bedroom bedroom,design,decor,wooden flooring
Vibrant and printed bedding, cosy wooden flooring and glass doors leading to a balcony make this bedroom a truly relaxing space.

Fit for a princess

Bedroom groupDCA Modern style bedroom bedroom,Design,Furniture,Wooden Flooring,lighting,home decor,interiors
A charming bed with a luxurious headboard, some dainty shelves, pretty lamps and soft colours make the daughter’s bedroom special.

Cheerful kid’s room

Kid's Bedroom groupDCA Modern style bedroom Bedroom,Design,Furniture,Bunk Bed,Lighting,Wooden Flooring
Equipped with a beautiful bunk bed, neat storage and study units, a colourful rug, bright cushions and a playful chandelier, the kid’s bedroom is a sight for sore eyes.

Artistic corner

Residence For Anand's, New Delhi, groupDCA groupDCA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Paintings of Indian deities and some colourful sculptures add life to this cosy seating nook.

Large and airy terrace

Terrace groupDCA Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
The expansive terrace with its neat balustrades and smooth flooring is perfect for enjoying fresh air, admiring nature or relishing outdoor meals.  

Here’s another tour you will love - A cosy and beautiful home you will love in Kolkata.

11 Kitchen photos that can be used to remodel yours
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


