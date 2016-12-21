A stunning double-storied family home

This two-storied home is a design wonder with unique lighting concepts at its very core. The lighting of this modern structure has been rendered by the team of lighting designers at FJ Novaes Light Projects, who are well known for illuminating residential and commercial spaces brilliantly. Neat architectural lines, warm and cosy interiors, stylish furniture and soothing colours make this residence a treat for your senses. We invite you to take a tour of this Atlantic House, and get inspired for you Indian project as well.
The facade clearly shows the two wings of the home with the pillar separating them in between. The subtle demarcation of the space has been carried out by the lighting which focuses on the strengths of the design including the beams and the terraces.
This sweeping view of the home makes for a stunning statement as the white structure is bathed in golden lighting. The greenery also enjoys the attention of this lighting as the elements of the linear design literally come to life!
The main living room of the home has been done up with lighting that focuses on the heavy beams to create a three dimensional effect, while the wooden panel below, holding the television, also enjoys a similarly well-lit look. A lamp has been suspended over the main seating and the vintage fans look charming too.
From this angle too, one can easily see the varied textures and finishes of the sleek and robust design scheme, thanks to the play of lights that highlight all the major design strengths.
The staircase has been set aglow thanks to the lighting as well as the soothing sea green wall on one side, bearing some quirky artwork to match the simple structure where it is set. The squares of lighting lend safety so that you do not stumble as you use the stairs.
The various twists and turns of the staircase make for well-lit and dim patches, thus giving rise to a stylish play of light and shade. The sea foam texture of the wall and the undulating curves of the staircase are also visible here.
A larger than life globe hangs low as the single source of light in this lounge area. The glass walls reflect the beauty of this design element which casts a glow on the earthy tapestry and furniture here.
The bedroom has two simple bedside lamps that make for a soothing vibe in this space.
The tall closets with their slim panels enjoy focused lighting for better access to one’s essentials.
The square of light holds the entire room in its indirect golden glow.
This well-lit wall features a dome on top to mask the effect of the vibrant light and stone texture.
This beautiful space enjoys lighting inside the pool and the corridors flanking it as well, for an extraordinary statement of style!
