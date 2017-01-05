15 spectacular bedrooms to inspire you this winter

A bedroom is one of the most private areas in your home – a place that puts your style, hobbies and interests on display to reflect the characteristics that make you unique. Every design element, whether it’s the colours or the style of furniture, should show off your personality and preferences.

However, sometimes we don’t have the vision to bring our dreams to reality and need to brainstorm with a professional designer to refresh the look of our bedrooms. We’ve put together this ideabook to help you get some inspiration so you can create a dream bedroom in your home.