15 spectacular bedrooms to inspire you this winter

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
BB Interior - Project, BB Interior BB Interior Modern style bedroom
A bedroom is one of the most private areas in your home – a place that puts your style, hobbies and interests on display to reflect the characteristics that make you unique. Every design element, whether it’s the colours or the style of furniture, should show off your personality and preferences.

However, sometimes we don’t have the vision to bring our dreams to reality and need to brainstorm with a professional designer to refresh the look of our bedrooms. We’ve put together this ideabook to help you get some inspiration so you can create a dream bedroom in your home.

​1. The bed as the protagonist

Casa Bunker , Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Modern style bedroom
An ideal design for a studio apartment, this bedroom is connected to the living room. The furniture is arranged in such a way that the bed takes centre stage in the area. The bed has such an inviting look that it makes you immediately want to lie down and relax.

2. Perfect balance

Arte Decorativo, Arte Decoratvo Arte Decoratvo BedroomBeds & headboards
This chamber reflects perfection with its symmetric design and décor. The contrast between the light and dark shades creates a synergy that carries through from the headboard to the silver grey padding on the base of the exquisite bed.

3. Maximum sophistication

MODERNIST BEDROOM, Inan AYDOGAN /IA Interior Design Office Inan AYDOGAN /IA Interior Design Office BedroomWardrobes & closets
While the large image on the background wall is the most striking element of this bedroom, the designs on the base of the bed as well as the wardrobe doors also attract attention, bringing a futuristic element that reflects modernity in the bedroom – something we all strive to achieve.

4. Beautiful reflections

Bedroom Lujansphotography Modern style bedroom
When you don’t have much natural light in your bedroom, it’s a great idea to add a mirror that reflects whatever little light that comes into the room. This idea also works in a bedroom with ample sunlight, as the mirror helps to maximize the effect of the light by casting beautiful reflections.

5. Vintage touch

APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
If you don’t know what to do with old door and window frames when they are replaced but still in good condition, it’s a great idea to use them as a headboard, like in this bedroom. With some sandpapering to create a distressed look, and a coat of paint to match the room, you can create a faux-vintage look.

6. Stunning scenery

BB Interior - Project, BB Interior BB Interior Modern style bedroom
For those who either love landscapes or are averse to using paint in the room, wall papers present a stylish alternative and come in a variety of styles and options that can be chosen to match one’s personality. Use a scenic wallpaper to transport yourself to your favourite place to create an attractive and cosy environment in your bedroom. It might even make you want to add a small living area to your bedroom.


7. When you have a room with a view

Casa LA 356, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern style bedroom Wood
Who couldn’t want to wake up to a magnificent view of a forest or a stunning skyline in great city? Replacing brick and concrete walls with glass is one of the best ideas in a room with a spectacular view. Even with simple furnishings, the view is all it takes to make the bedroom perfect!

8. Small innovations

bedroom, Derya Bilgen Derya Bilgen Modern style bedroom
The modern style is dependent on innovation, and this bedroom represents it beautifully with pendant lamps hanging over the bedside tables. While this style of lighting is commonly used in kitchens and living areas, here they act as a decorative feature that replaces the classic wall-mounted reading lamps.

9. The versatility of glass

dev's bedroom homify BedroomBeds & headboards Glass
The design of this bedroom is fascinating as it uses a multi-coloured and semi-transparent glass wall as a partition between two rooms in the house. The coloured glass functions as a mural in the master bedroom, and simultaneously keeps the area private and separate from the rest of the house.

10. Modern and elegant

Yatak Odası Tasarımı, Penintdesign İç Mimarlık Penintdesign İç Mimarlık BedroomBeds & headboards
Who wouldn’t like to open their eyes every morning and find themselves in this charming bedroom? The classy and distinct design couldn’t be more perfect as this small bedroom uses several different elements, including textures and colours that come together beautifully to bring a romantic and elegant ambiance to the room.

11. A surprise element

Annecy Hand Painted Bedroom Furniture Corndell Quality Furniture BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Grey
The combination of colours and details on the walls and furnishings helps to attain a surprising result that blends classic and modern elements. Wainscoting on the wall helps to break the monotony of white in this bedroom while adding a textural element to the design.

12. Mixing dual tones

Bedroom Lujansphotography Modern style bedroom
For those who like bold design, this bedroom is stunning with its black and white tones that create contrasts between the bed, mirrors and walls to present an attractive image that is stylish and seductive without being difficult to execute.

13. Minimalist design

Bedroom homify
The design of this bedroom with the straight lines on the base of the bed to the simple bedside tables demonstrates that design does not have to be elaborate to be elegant. The rough stone wall in the background provides a stark contrast to the rest of the design, but it also adds an element of warmth to the room.

14. A mix of rustic and modern

Ermitage, Grange México Grange México Modern style bedroom
If you are a fan of the rustic style, but can’t do without modern design, this bedroom would be perfect for you. The Bohemian headboard and base of the bed bring in a rustic feel, whereas the rest of the elements such as the sheets and pillows are completely modern.

15. Made to measure

Bedroom No.2, Penintdesign İç Mimarlık Penintdesign İç Mimarlık BedroomBeds & headboards
When you want everything that you love brought into your bedroom, even if it means having your favourite bike suspended over the head of your bed, the rest of the room can be designed to sync with it. This room goes beyond the perfect colour palette by creating a soothing space where everything relates. The ceiling track lighting, a lovely view, a television and a home theatre create a charming space that makes you want to curl up in bed to watch your favourite movie. The wood on the floor and wall as well as the texture on the wall panels behind the television adds warmth to the cosy setting.

For more bedroom inspiration see this ideabook.

Which of these bedroom designs would you like to copy? Answer in the comments.


