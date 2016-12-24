A beautiful and furnished home for a happy family

This home took our breath away, thanks to the beautiful modern structure done up in earthy elements. Spacious and open plan interiors, trendy furniture, sleek designs and the use of interesting materials make this residence a truly delightful place. A large pool in the backyard is an added attraction. Created by the able team of architects at Estudio Geya in Argentina, this Buenos Aires home is a class apart and will surely inspire you for your Indian project! Read on to know more.