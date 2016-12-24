A beautiful and furnished home for a happy family

This home took our breath away, thanks to the beautiful modern structure done up in earthy elements. Spacious and open plan interiors, trendy furniture, sleek designs and the use of interesting materials make this residence a truly delightful place. A large pool in the backyard is an added attraction. Created by the able team of architects at Estudio Geya in Argentina, this Buenos Aires home is a class apart and will surely inspire you for your Indian project! Read on to know more.
The simple facade is a grayscale one with Travertine marble cladding the floating volume above the ground floor. The effect is a solid one that clearly states the desire for privacy the owners have. Sleek windows with frosted glass cater to the privacy factor too. The dash of red in the porch as well as the industrial chic sliding gate ensures that a sophisticated look is in place.
The living room of the home is a modern one with a unique twist. The window has been placed at floor level, rising upwards from the wooden flooring, rather than being placed high above on the walls. This gives it a curious and whimsical feel. The rest of the room follows linear patterns and pieces with pops of bright red colours here and there.
The dining room has a simple dining table with a glossy finish and low-backed chairs leaning casually backwards. The kitchen and the wide bank of windows along one wall can easily be seen from here while a chrome staircase renders a cosy feel. Wood and black are the defining colours while the overall environment is a white one.
The courtyard style layout has been created by the alignment of the wings of this structure, which allows ventilation and the entry of natural light as well. Greenery fills the space with natural beauty.
This corridor is a vision in frosted glass and golden lighting which truly highlights the rich marble environs of the space. The end of the corridor shows off a neat white door.
One of the bedrooms of the home opens up to a large and airy terrace. The sliding glass doors make for easy access to this space and also visually integrate the bedroom and terrace. Wooden flooring adds warmth here as well.
The poolside has been done up with wide corridors where there is plenty of seating for entertaining family and friends. This space is a large one that also allows some form of privacy, while the swimmers enjoy the cool waters under the sun.
Enjoy a drink or two on the pretty rattan couches that flank the poolside corridors and patios of this home. The red hues also come alive under golden lights and add spunk to the space.
Here’s another tour - A beautiful 100 sqft family residence in Hyderabad.