A modern house for lovers of elegance!

Designing the home of your dreams that has elegant interiors along with praiseworthy exteriors offering stylish seating arrangements within a well- kept garden is a real challenge. Most people get carried away nowadays by the wide variety of décor suggestions available both online and offline in design magazines about colors, patterns and architectural materials and try to incorporate those in their homes.
In their enthusiasm to appear modern and stylish they do not listen to the friendly advice of their interior decorators and end up having a chaotic house which disappoints instead of causing delight. To help our readers avoid such disasters we keep showcasing beautifully decorated homes that can meet all budget challenges while meeting demands of style and aesthetics. Here is one such beautiful home that is smart inside-out and has all the amenities that one could demand from a modern dwelling.
The monochromatic façade with touches of wood looks unusual and pleasing as it is surrounded by an elegant lawn with well-defined stone pathway and driveway. The smartly crafted structure with black roof and multiple skylights has a significantly distinguished look when compared to other buildings in the background. Every element of the house from windows to steps leading up to the door and deck around the periphery of the house has been carefully designed to present a picture of perfection and style.
The rear facade of this modern house is as smartly designed as the front with a spacious pool and recliners followed by garden furniture and other accessories. Our architects are aware that there is nothing better than relaxing in the warm sun during summer and winter after a long swim or relax under shade of trees and enjoy fresh air after a long day at work.
The eclectic living room is picture of comfort and style with no sign of electronics where the only décor is a small fireplace warming up area. Neutral white walls form a striking contrast against enormous black velvet L shaped sofa that dominates the region. The décor is minimalist as there is only a small coffee table before the sofa that is supported by large drop down lamps from the ceiling and rectangular brick lined wall extending from floor to ceiling.
Being an open floor region both the kitchen and dining area are front of each other without any visible barriers making it easy for residents to cook and serve. Elegant windows keep the region swathed in natural light across the day stylish dome shaped chandeliers keep the region bright during evening hours. Contemporary grey steel furniture across shining white tiled floor display a deep knowledge of color and alignment.
The Scandinavian style bedroom has been decorated in simple manner keeping in mind the neutral color scheme and minimalist decor of the house which enhances relaxation and enables deep slumber. The room is dominated by a large bed and is free of clutter as it only contains a small bedside table with lamp along with a small potted plant at the far end and open shelf for books.
The floor plan of ground level gives clear idea about layout of individual rooms in relation to each other. Structure has been created to have twin cars in the garage at this level along with living room, dining area, kitchen and bedrooms.
Besides the wide balcony and bedrooms, the first floor that appears almost hidden under the roof from outside has several nooks and crannies that the family can use as store areas or guest rooms.
Who would want to leave a home as comfortable as this and go to work in a place surrounded by people and machines, but as one needs to earn to live in a house as this work has to be done. This home office has all the essentials required like laptop, books, table and cupboard and can work efficiently as a study area and office.
This frame gives a clear view of the stylish and expansive kitchen with modern gadgets and decorated with wood and black granite. The trendy white marble breakfast bar created on the farthest end of the counter is an ideal place to continue conversation with cook during mealtimes.
This breathtaking view of the living room from first floor shows the skill applied in designing the layout with ceiling of this section extending to the top floor.
The support wall with fireplace at its base created out of slate stones adds elegance to the region. It performs twin functions as a fireplace chimney and also as a dividing wall that offers privacy between living room and dining area.
