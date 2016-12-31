A modern house for lovers of elegance!

Designing the home of your dreams that has elegant interiors along with praiseworthy exteriors offering stylish seating arrangements within a well- kept garden is a real challenge. Most people get carried away nowadays by the wide variety of décor suggestions available both online and offline in design magazines about colors, patterns and architectural materials and try to incorporate those in their homes.

In their enthusiasm to appear modern and stylish they do not listen to the friendly advice of their interior decorators and end up having a chaotic house which disappoints instead of causing delight. To help our readers avoid such disasters we keep showcasing beautifully decorated homes that can meet all budget challenges while meeting demands of style and aesthetics. Here is one such beautiful home that is smart inside-out and has all the amenities that one could demand from a modern dwelling.