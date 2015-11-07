8 tips to optimize your window wall

The window wall or the wall space beneath the window can look bare and empty, making your living space feel naked if you leave it as it is. Sure you can hang some curtains over it, but this is really a waste in our opinion because actually you can really make use of the window wall to make your living space function, feel, and look better. In fact, window walls are awesome and can look great if you know what to do with them. Today we are going to discuss 8 ideas on how to optimize your window wall.

Let's browse through these ideas and find out how we can make the most of the window wall space. We hope you will find some helpful tips here.