30 Pictures of beautiful snow covered houses for you this Christmas

In the chill of winter when the earth covers itself in a blanket of crystal white; the architect thinks about the perfect home. A cosy cabin to enjoy the winter while indoors, with a warm fireplace and a newspaper rolled up in his lap.

Here’s a collection of such homes, handsomely placed in the woods. Some of these homes are grander than others. As you’ll see, there’s the quintessential farm mansion, the adventure’s cabin and other picturesque homes that find a cosy place in untamed nature.

We hope that this article will bring to you, the winter inspiration that you have been looking for