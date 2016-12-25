Your browser is out-of-date.

30 Pictures of beautiful snow covered houses for you this Christmas

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Casa in Legno, Giovanni Marra Architetto Counselor Giovanni Marra Architetto Counselor Rustic style houses
In the chill of winter when the earth covers itself in a blanket of crystal white; the architect thinks about the perfect home. A cosy cabin to enjoy the winter while indoors, with a warm fireplace and a newspaper rolled up in his lap.

Here’s a collection of such homes, handsomely placed in the woods. Some of these homes are grander than others. As you’ll see, there’s the quintessential farm mansion, the adventure’s cabin and other picturesque homes that find a cosy place in untamed nature.

We hope that this article will bring to you, the winter inspiration that you have been looking for

1. The classic american farmhouse

Penthouse mit Weitblick, Glanzer ZT GmbH Glanzer ZT GmbH Modern houses
Glanzer ZT GmbH
Glanzer ZT GmbH

Glanzer ZT GmbH
Glanzer ZT GmbH
Glanzer ZT GmbH

2. The hillside wooden cabin

Chamanna, Pablo Horváth Pablo Horváth Classic style houses
Pablo Horváth
Pablo Horváth

Pablo Horváth
Pablo Horváth
Pablo Horváth

3. The prairie sit out

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

You can hire a designer to attain the look you desire.

4. The lakefront villa

homify Modern garden
homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

6.The eco-adventurer’s lodge

Blick über Wien, Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH Modern houses
Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH
Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH

Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH
Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH
Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH

7. The compact hillside mansion

Hardwood Conservatories Hampton Windows Classic style conservatory
Hampton Windows
Hampton Windows

Hardwood Conservatories

Hampton Windows
Hampton Windows
Hampton Windows


8.The riverside lodge

Null Energiehaus in Estland, Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH Modern houses
Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH
Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH

Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH
Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH
Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH

9. The barnhouse style villa

Haus im Haus - Revitalisierung eines alten Stadels, Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH
Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH
Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH

Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH
Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH
Architekturbüro Reinberg ZT GmbH

10. The Sophisticated Resort Lounge

Stockgrove house, Tye Architects Tye Architects Modern houses
Tye Architects
Tye Architects

Stockgrove house

Tye Architects
Tye Architects
Tye Architects

11. The modern barnhouse villa

Recreatie woning, 2by4-architects 2by4-architects Modern houses
2by4-architects
2by4-architects

2by4-architects
2by4-architects
2by4-architects

12. Hill view wooden lodge

Sanierung und Umbau eines 250 Jahre alten Bauernhauses im Allgäu, Prof. Peter Tausch Prof. Peter Tausch Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Prof. Peter Tausch
Prof. Peter Tausch

Prof. Peter Tausch
Prof. Peter Tausch
Prof. Peter Tausch

13. Compact suburban villa

Villa in Overath, Architekturbüro Schlesinger Architekturbüro Schlesinger
Architekturbüro Schlesinger
Architekturbüro Schlesinger

Architekturbüro Schlesinger
Architekturbüro Schlesinger
Architekturbüro Schlesinger

14. Stone aesthetic hillside bungalow

Perspectivas 3D de chalets en la nieve , Realistic-design Realistic-design Wooden houses
Realistic-design
Realistic-design

Realistic-design
Realistic-design
Realistic-design

15. Switzerland style rustic wooden villa

Chalet de Claude: un chalet de luxe, mais distinctif avec un intérieur en rouge et noir, shep&kyles design shep&kyles design Country style houses
shep&kyles design
shep&amp;kyles design

shep&kyles design
shep&amp;kyles design
shep&kyles design

16. The fusion resort villa

Chalet Chardon: conception, architecte d'intérieur et de liaison du client pour un nouveau chalet de ski de luxe, shep&kyles design shep&kyles design Country style houses
shep&kyles design
shep&amp;kyles design

shep&kyles design
shep&amp;kyles design
shep&kyles design

17. The art deco gallery villa

CASA DM - PREMIO RECAM 2010 per l'innovazione nella bioedilizia, Montebelluna (TV), Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi Modern conservatory
Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi
Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto—casarmonia progetti e servizi

Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi
Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto—casarmonia progetti e servizi
Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi

18. The american dream bungalow

OPEN HOUSE, THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh Country style houses
THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh
THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh

THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh
THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh
THE WHITE HOUSE american dream homes gmbh

19. The rudimentary villa apartment

Haus in Hoffnungsthal Aussenbereich, Architekt Dipl.Ing. Udo J. Schmühl Architekt Dipl.Ing. Udo J. Schmühl Classic style houses
Architekt Dipl.Ing. Udo J. Schmühl
Architekt Dipl.Ing. Udo J. Schmühl

Architekt Dipl.Ing. Udo J. Schmühl
Architekt Dipl.Ing. Udo J. Schmühl
Architekt Dipl.Ing. Udo J. Schmühl

20. The quaint garden villa

Unsere Alte Posthalterei Aufsess, Alte Posthalterei Alte Posthalterei
Alte Posthalterei
Alte Posthalterei

Alte Posthalterei
Alte Posthalterei
Alte Posthalterei

21. The compact & self sufficient cabin

軽井沢の家, 早田雄次郎建築設計事務所／Yujiro Hayata Architect ＆ Associates 早田雄次郎建築設計事務所／Yujiro Hayata Architect ＆ Associates Eclectic style houses Wood
早田雄次郎建築設計事務所／Yujiro Hayata Architect ＆ Associates
早田雄次郎建築設計事務所／Yujiro Hayata Architect ＆ Associates

早田雄次郎建築設計事務所／Yujiro Hayata Architect ＆ Associates
早田雄次郎建築設計事務所／Yujiro Hayata Architect ＆ Associates
早田雄次郎建築設計事務所／Yujiro Hayata Architect ＆ Associates

22. The japanese inspired mountain home

ライト・BOX, 原 空間工作所 HARA Urban Space Factory 原 空間工作所 HARA Urban Space Factory Eclectic style houses White
原 空間工作所 HARA Urban Space Factory
原 空間工作所 HARA Urban Space Factory

原 空間工作所 HARA Urban Space Factory
原 空間工作所 HARA Urban Space Factory
原 空間工作所 HARA Urban Space Factory

23. The futuristic snow cabin

ERWEITERUNG KRISTALLHUETTE, ZILLERTAL, BESTO ZT GMBH_ Architekt DI Bernhard Stoehr BESTO ZT GMBH_ Architekt DI Bernhard Stoehr
BESTO ZT GMBH_ Architekt DI Bernhard Stoehr
BESTO ZT GMBH_ Architekt DI Bernhard Stoehr

BESTO ZT GMBH_ Architekt DI Bernhard Stoehr
BESTO ZT GMBH_ Architekt DI Bernhard Stoehr
BESTO ZT GMBH_ Architekt DI Bernhard Stoehr

24. The comfy fairy tale cabin

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style houses
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

25. The bright mountain home

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style houses
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

26. The boarded wooden garden

敷地の中央に設けたパティオから広がる 心豊かな日々の暮らし。, 株式会社 ヨゴホームズ 株式会社 ヨゴホームズ Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
株式会社 ヨゴホームズ
株式会社 ヨゴホームズ

株式会社 ヨゴホームズ
株式会社 ヨゴホームズ
株式会社 ヨゴホームズ

27. The mountain side ski villa

Ferienhaus in den Bündner Alpen, Drexler Architekten AG Drexler Architekten AG Rooms
Drexler Architekten AG
Drexler Architekten AG

Drexler Architekten AG
Drexler Architekten AG
Drexler Architekten AG

28. The mountain view chalet

ERWEITERUNG KRISTALLHUETTE, ZILLERTAL, BESTO ZT GMBH_ Architekt DI Bernhard Stoehr BESTO ZT GMBH_ Architekt DI Bernhard Stoehr
BESTO ZT GMBH_ Architekt DI Bernhard Stoehr
BESTO ZT GMBH_ Architekt DI Bernhard Stoehr

BESTO ZT GMBH_ Architekt DI Bernhard Stoehr
BESTO ZT GMBH_ Architekt DI Bernhard Stoehr
BESTO ZT GMBH_ Architekt DI Bernhard Stoehr

29. The mountain mansion house

Blockhaus Gard Norwegen, Finnscania Blockhausfabrik Finnscania Blockhausfabrik Country style houses
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik

Finnscania Blockhausfabrik
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik

30. The mountainside stone villa

Alpine Holzhaus Chalet Schweiz, Finnscania Blockhausfabrik Finnscania Blockhausfabrik Rustic style houses
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik

Finnscania Blockhausfabrik
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik

31. The contemporary sylvan apartment house

haus r - gauting, architekturbüro holger pfaus architekturbüro holger pfaus Modern houses
architekturbüro holger pfaus
architekturbüro holger pfaus

architekturbüro holger pfaus
architekturbüro holger pfaus
architekturbüro holger pfaus

32. The villa community in the Alps

homify Scandinavian style museums Event venues
homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

33. The sophisticated ski cabin

Modernes Holzhaus am Hang, Finnscania Blockhausfabrik Finnscania Blockhausfabrik Modern houses
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik

Finnscania Blockhausfabrik
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik

334 Clay shingle roofed mountain home

Umbau EFH Uhwiesen, mmarch gmbh - Mader Marti Architektur ETH SIA mmarch gmbh - Mader Marti Architektur ETH SIA Country style houses Yellow
mmarch gmbh - Mader Marti Architektur ETH SIA
mmarch gmbh—Mader Marti Architektur ETH SIA

mmarch gmbh - Mader Marti Architektur ETH SIA
mmarch gmbh—Mader Marti Architektur ETH SIA
mmarch gmbh - Mader Marti Architektur ETH SIA

35. The stone & light aesthetic home

Chalet Mineral Lodge Concrete LCDA Scandinavian style dining room
Concrete LCDA
Concrete LCDA

Chalet Mineral Lodge

Concrete LCDA
Concrete LCDA
Concrete LCDA

36. The avant gard villa home

House in the snow Brown & Brown Architects Modern houses Stone modern,timber,stone,glass,house,rural,scotland,cairngorms,site,lowcost,sustainable,strathdon
Brown & Brown Architects
Brown &amp; Brown Architects

House in the snow

Brown & Brown Architects
Brown &amp; Brown Architects
Brown & Brown Architects

37. The tranquil wooden cabin retreat

Visions Haus Ringgenberg, Visions Haus Visions Haus Commercial spaces Hotels
Visions Haus
Visions Haus

Visions Haus
Visions Haus
Visions Haus

38. The festive spirited wooden cabin

Masaya (Массайа), YourStream YourStream Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration Metal Transparent
YourStream
YourStream

YourStream
YourStream
YourStream

39. The small but functional hill home

External front elevation Brown & Brown Architects Modern houses Wood modern,timber,stone,glass,house,rural,scotland,cairngorms,site,lowcost,sustainable
Brown & Brown Architects
Brown &amp; Brown Architects

External front elevation

Brown & Brown Architects
Brown &amp; Brown Architects
Brown & Brown Architects

40. The chic mountain villa

Different kind of atmospheres, ArqRender ArqRender
ArqRender
ArqRender

ArqRender
ArqRender
ArqRender

41. The wooden mountain duplex

Hotel Cordée des Alpes , c+c interiors berlin c+c interiors berlin Rustic style museums Hotels
c+c interiors berlin
c+c interiors berlin

c+c interiors berlin
c+c interiors berlin
c+c interiors berlin

42. The mountain apartment complex

WHITE FIR VALLEY BANSKO, eNArch eNArch Rustic style museums Hotels
eNArch
eNArch

eNArch
eNArch
eNArch

43. The sylvan wooden cabin

Chalet de montagne à Méribel, Alpes, Savoie, ARLY PHOTOGRAPHY ARLY PHOTOGRAPHY Country style garden
ARLY PHOTOGRAPHY
ARLY PHOTOGRAPHY

ARLY PHOTOGRAPHY
ARLY PHOTOGRAPHY
ARLY PHOTOGRAPHY

44. The hillside closet

Bayberry Playhouse In French Alps Selwood Products Ltd Garden Swings & play sets
Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd

Bayberry Playhouse In French Alps

Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd

45. Apocalyptic snow cabin

ECOLO HOUSE, l.ink l.ink Modern houses
l.ink
l.ink

l.ink
l.ink
l.ink

46. The vantage snow villa

Au-dessus du Lac du Bourget, Tangentes Architectes Tangentes Architectes Modern houses
Tangentes Architectes
Tangentes Architectes

Tangentes Architectes
Tangentes Architectes
Tangentes Architectes

47. The school house residence

Au-dessus du Lac du Bourget, Tangentes Architectes Tangentes Architectes Modern houses
Tangentes Architectes
Tangentes Architectes

Tangentes Architectes
Tangentes Architectes
Tangentes Architectes

48. The hillside paradise home

Alvhem Mäkleri & Interiör - balcony Magdalena Kosidlo Scandinavian style living room
Magdalena Kosidlo
Magdalena Kosidlo

Alvhem Mäkleri & Interiör—balcony

Magdalena Kosidlo
Magdalena Kosidlo
Magdalena Kosidlo

49. The wooden barn house villa

Projekty domów - House 26, Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Modern houses
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

50. The contemporary barn villa

Projekty domów - House x03, Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Modern houses
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

51. The wooden apartment house

Projekty domów - House x07, Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Modern houses
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

52. The stalwart villa home

Hammer House, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Minimalist houses
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

53. The vanguard glass resort

Villa SR, reitsema & partners architecten bna reitsema & partners architecten bna Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
reitsema & partners architecten bna
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna

reitsema & partners architecten bna
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna
reitsema & partners architecten bna

54. The glass house farm

Brouwhuis, Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten Scandinavian style houses
Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten
Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten

Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten
Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten
Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten

55. The pianist’s snow studio

Cloud 9 Villa, 123DV Moderne Villa's 123DV Moderne Villa's Modern houses
123DV Moderne Villa's
123DV Moderne Villa&#39;s

123DV Moderne Villa's
123DV Moderne Villa&#39;s
123DV Moderne Villa's

56. The stone snow villa

homify Classic style houses Wood Grey
homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

57. The shire style cabin

Denkmalgeschützte historische Bäckerei "altes Nigglhaus" Bj. 1564 in Fischbachau, betterhouse betterhouse Country style houses
betterhouse
betterhouse

betterhouse
betterhouse
betterhouse

58. The stone and wood constructed home

wohnhaus k, sebastian kolm architekturfotografie sebastian kolm architekturfotografie Modern houses
sebastian kolm architekturfotografie
sebastian kolm architekturfotografie

sebastian kolm architekturfotografie
sebastian kolm architekturfotografie
sebastian kolm architekturfotografie

59. The bosomy snow home

Коттедж 305 кв.м., Remistudio Remistudio
Remistudio
Remistudio

Remistudio
Remistudio
Remistudio

60. The snow capped pine forest home

Casa in Legno, Giovanni Marra Architetto Counselor Giovanni Marra Architetto Counselor Rustic style houses
Giovanni Marra Architetto Counselor
Giovanni Marra Architetto Counselor

Giovanni Marra Architetto Counselor
Giovanni Marra Architetto Counselor
Giovanni Marra Architetto Counselor

61. The wooden sauna cabin home

Rustic chalet with a modern touch Mood Interieur Rustic style houses Wood Wood effect
Mood Interieur
Mood Interieur

Rustic chalet with a modern touch

Mood Interieur
Mood Interieur
Mood Interieur

62. The low key high value home

Dutch Mountain, KRFT KRFT Modern houses
KRFT
KRFT

KRFT
KRFT
KRFT

63. The snow artist’s studio home

Alpina#1, forma forma Modern houses Black
forma
forma

forma
forma
forma
15 beautiful ideas for the entrance to your home
How did you like the houses in the snow? Share your comments.


