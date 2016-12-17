15 Pictures of beautiful living rooms to inspire you

The rooms in your home can have just as many different functions as there are many different types of people out there. Whether it is your TV room or the area where you keep your desktop, it is paramount to have versatility in every space. However, this can be difficult when you live in a small house or apartment. But with the right idea, you can create a versatile space, even in a small house. Here is a look at 15 creative ideas that will help you make the most of the space you have and give you a beautiful room that you can use for anything.
Apart from the furniture you choose for a room, you can achieve a lot in decorating and create an amazing atmosphere regardless of the room’s size by picking the right accessories. You should pick decorative items that suit your taste, complement the colour of the room and highlight the space instead of cluttering it up.
If the main function of the room you are decorating is to entertain guests, watch movies or play games with the family or organise meetings, it is important to consider comfortable seating that accommodate many people. An ideal choice is a u-shaped sofa or couch that will comfortably seat a number of people easily. Even if you do not have much space in the room, this type of sofa allows you to have as many guests as you wish without worrying about where they will sit or if they are comfortable.
When you lack space in a room, one of the things that need careful consideration is the furniture you choose. Nowadays, you will find a vast array of dual-purpose furniture in beautiful designs and colours. For instance, you can get a double table that comes with a bench for extra seating when you need it. If you think creatively, you can bend space and have a comfy space that does not look or feel cramped at all.
In a small room, it can be a challenge to decorate it and make it look welcoming and comfortable. However, with the right idea and a bit of creativity, you can have a spacious-looking room that has loads of visual appeal and points of interest. To achieve this, minimal furniture is the answer. With just a few unique pieces, you can create a stylish room that looks and feels comfortable.
If you want your room to have depth, you should try picking out furniture with different textures and heights. You could also mix and match textiles with leather to make your room look visually interesting. Supplement this with a carpet that touches all the furniture pieces in the room and add a piece or pieces of art to cover one wall almost completely. You will definitely love the results.
It is the little details that make any room unique. You do not have to spend a fortune on expensive furniture or decorative pieces. Pick small and unique pieces that draw people’s focus. For instance, a metal lamp and a colourful mat are guaranteed to draw attention right away.
When you have limited space in a room, lighting is something you need to consider carefully. Since you will be using the room for various activities, you should add a general light on the ceiling as well as task lamps beside chairs, especially if you work or read a lot at night.
There are certain combinations that can never go out of vogue – black and white is one of them. Black walls and pristine white furniture can make your room look spectacular. All you have to keep in mind is to pick a stylish TV cabinet that goes with the colours and the rest of the décor.
If you prefer austere colours for your room, you can give it a fun twist by adding a piece with a geometric pattern. For instance, you can choose a carpet with this type of pattern to make your room look sober but still welcoming and not to mention, stylish.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
There is more to walls than just choosing the right colour. It is important to adorn them too. A superb idea is to dress it up with old photographs or even postcards if you like. Frame the pictures and give your wall a transformation by turning it into a mini gallery. It gives the room a point of interest and will look beautiful too.
If you want a clutter-free room where you can move, relax and breathe, you should go for the minimalistic style. The philosophy behind this style is ‘less is more.’ Have good lighting, simple but comfortable furniture and just a few decorative pieces to add interest and you are done – you will have a tidy room that looks amazing.
When you do not have much space in your room, an L-shaped sofa is a fantastic choice. It allows you to seat several people comfortable when you have visitors as well as a place to lie down and relax when you are alone. L-shaped sofas allow you to save a lot of space, so they are ideal for small rooms.
When you have little space in a room, you need to make the most of it and one effective way to do this is contrasts. Look for images that inspire you and combinations that you think would be great for your room. With a strong colour palette, your room will instantly have more personality and will look striking.
Use accent lights to focus on the pieces of art you have in the room. Whether it is a collection of objects or paintings, accent lights will illuminate them and make the entire space more interesting. With this idea, you will not need to add any more items to clutter up your already small space.
When you have limited space in a room, storage can be a major problem. Where do you keep your books or decorative pieces? The answer is your walls. For example, you can add three large shelves to a wall and place books, souvenirs, etc. You will have a clutter-free room that still looks incredibly stylish.