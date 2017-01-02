15 Amazing ideas to use flagstone for covering walls

When we want to give our home an elegant look, all we have to do is think of new and unique ways to give it a more personal touch. One simple idea is to use stone slabs to cover the walls – you will be surprised by the striking and interesting effect it provides. You do need to change the furniture or rebuild any space. All you need to do is use this popular new technique to give your home a fresh and unique look. If you are thinking of giving your home a makeover, you should definitely say to flagstones and give your home the sophisticated look you desire.
What is best about this idea is the versatility it adds to the space. You get an excellent composition from flagstones – asymmetric and striking and at the same time, it allows you to play a little with convention, making it look less boring than most stone walls you see in other places. You will find a variety of stone slabs so you can be sure that you will find the perfect colours and shapes to suit your home.
If you are looking for a more minimalistic look, smaller stone slabs are a better option. It will give your walls a subtle yet eye-catching effect. You can use this material in any part of your home. You can pick from a myriad colours, from clear and gray to terracotta and brown. You can pick one depending on your personal taste and of course, on what complements your home.
Light-coloured stone slabs are quite popular among homeowners these days. You can pick from limestone, white, beige and a vast array of other options. You can use them on the walls of both the interior and exterior of your home. Light-coloured slabs are especially ideal for homes that have a lot of natural light.
You can hire an designer to attain the look that you desire.
Adding lights to the base of your stone walls can create a wonderful contrast between the flagstones and lights. Designers recommend using this idea in certain parts of your home where you want to emphasise on the simplicity of the stone slab’s texture. Small lamps at the base of your wall can make your entryway look dramatic.
When you want to beautify the walls of a room, one of the best tricks is to play with the lights and place them on your ceiling or roof. Placing lights next to one another can give the space a fabulous aesthetic effect and highlight the entire surface. Playing with lights allows you to create dark and light spots, enhancing the texture of your walls.
Highlighting the main column of the house is a fabulous way to give a room contrast and make it look interesting. You can combine a variety of materials like polished gray slabs, ceramics and glass to give the room a striking appearance. Convert one of the columns in your home into a point of interest by adding slabs in dark tones.
Slabs of beige and cream flagstones on a wall can totally transform a room. This will help you create the beautiful room you have always desired. Keep in mind that just one wall is enough. Covering too many walls will not have the same effect and it will distract the eyes away from the other decorative elements of the room.
Adding stone slabs is an effective way to give prominence to certain areas of your home. They can give character to any area. You can use slabs as baseboards too in certain rooms. This technique is popular for decorating both the exterior and interior of a home. Combining this technique with the application of paint or vinyl gives the space an interesting look and adds value as well.
This is a technique used to expand space. The best part is that you only need a few elements to attract attention to this part of the house. Line the walls with flagstones in a light colour, like beige, and take advantage of the light by hanging a mirror. This will help you create an interesting visual effect while providing a feeling of spaciousness at the same time.
If you want an office space that inspires respect and authority, stone slabs are an excellent idea. You can add planters or place small white stones at the base to complement the coated wall. There are plenty of creative ways to play with rocks to get the effect you want.
What could look more striking than a wall divider with black stone slabs? This a simple yet striking way to add visual appeal to something that is usually left unadorned. It will give the space a whole new look and feel – it also definitely looks sophisticated and that is always a plus!
Recessed lights are a great addition to any space in your home. Combining them with white lajas will transform your entire room. Simple yet breathtakingly elegant, this is one combination that you should definitely consider if you want flagstones for the walls in your home.
Another fabulous way to use flagstones is to cover a wall in one of your rooms completely with the stones and let it continue to flow under a window. This will have a beautiful effect, especially when natural light comes in through the windows. It adds texture and an interesting look to the entire space.
The rustic look can never go out of style. Natural stone is great when you want to achieve this look for your home. Using natural stone both inside and out to make your home look like one of those luxurious cottages with loads of rustic charm that you see in magazines. You will be surprised by how easy, and inexpensive, it can be to get the cozy, rustic look for your home.
If you want your home’s exterior to grab attention and impress, there is no better choice than grey clapboard. Use this material on the façade of your home and see what a difference it makes to how your house looks from the outside. A grey clapboard façade will definitely get your home noticed by everyone who walks by – it is a guarantee.