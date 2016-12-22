A stylish and modern 700 sqft apartment

No matter how small a home, smart space utilisation, sensible decoration, the right colours and tasteful lighting can do wonders. A proper layout and carefully chosen furniture can also make a lot of difference. So today, we will take you through this stylish 700 sqft apartment rendered by the architects at Brando Concept. With a common area that merges the living, dining and kitchen, and a smart bedroom and bathroom, this home is a stunner. It will surely inspire you for your Indian project too.