A stylish and modern 700 sqft apartment

Justwords Justwords
66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern living room
No matter how small a home, smart space utilisation, sensible decoration, the right colours and tasteful lighting can do wonders. A proper layout and carefully chosen furniture can also make a lot of difference. So today, we will take you through this stylish 700 sqft apartment rendered by the architects at Brando Concept. With a common area that merges the living, dining and kitchen, and a smart bedroom and bathroom, this home is a stunner. It will surely inspire you for your Indian project too.

Multipurpose common space

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern living room
In a small home, it is crucial to choose versatile and compact furniture so that space can be utilised optimally. The sofa beds in this open plan living area can become sleeping units if required, and the ottomans can act as coffee tables. The TV is also sleek, wall-mounted and takes up the least amount of space.

Brilliant lighting

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern living room
The beige, white and grey environment of the common space along with the glossy surfaces reflect light beautifully, making the apartment appear bigger and brighter. Besides tall glass windows, artificial lighting also helps in livening up the space.

Smart kitchen

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern kitchen
The light hue of the floor enhances the spaciousness of the home and contrasts the dark, glossy surfaces of the kitchen nicely. Smooth and closed cabinets accommodate all essentials and appliances efficiently, while the floor to ceiling kitchen wastes minimal amount of floor area.

Impactful detailing

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern living room
It is difficult to adorn small spaces with all the artefacts or memorabilia you own. But small details can make a lot of impression. For instance, in this room, a single artwork, a geometrically inspired lamp above the dining table and a stone wall add personality and taste. The varied textures and shades of the sofas, tables and chairs also add visual depth here.

Urbanised bedroom

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern style bedroom
Following the same style or colour palette in each room can make a small home appear more continuous and spacious. In this bedroom for instance, subtle shades of white and silvery grey lend a modern and masculine feel. Geometric motifs in the artwork and on the cushions offer visual interest.

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern style bedroom
Contemporary bathroom

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern bathroom
Elegant shades of grey and smooth storage units add class to this modern bathroom, and make it a very functional space too. The cabinets keep clutter at bay, while the painting in blue adds a vibrant touch.

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern bathroom
Beautiful materials

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern living room
A small home should always invest in materials which are of good quality, aesthetically pleasing, durable and elegant. Here you can see how a natural stone wall, wooden doors, and a leather sofa and ottomans create a unique style statement. The cushions and throws contribute to the consistent decor too.

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern living room
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


