A beautiful and well planned home for the Indian family

Justwords Justwords
Casa Zaragoza, Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

While designing Casa Zaragoza, the architects at Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto had full freedom to use their knowledge and creativity just as they wished, to create a perfect modern home. As a result, the house is very modern, compact and yet with bright and spacious interiors. It protects the privacy of the inhabitants wonderfully, and is equipped with contemporary fixtures and sleek designs to meet all their needs. Take a tour and get inspired for your Indian project as well.

Simple yet elegant facade

Casa Zaragoza, Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Modern houses
Simple, neat and sturdy volumes make up the white facade, while a large wooden door adds warmth to it. The driveway is neat and paved, while green patches add freshness here.

Privacy is ensured

Casa Zaragoza, Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Modern houses
Since the facade is solid, sober and lack windows, the privacy of the owners is beautifully maintained.

Spacious and bright interiors

Casa Zaragoza, Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Looking at the facade, you would never guess that the interiors can be so bright and spacious! An open plan layout with abundant use of white is the reason behind this, while the generous amounts of sunlight the home receives, leads to a cheerful ambiance. Minimalist designs and glass and wooden elements add character here.

Double-height spaces

Casa Zaragoza, Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Double-height spaces like this make the home appear brighter, airier and more spacious than it is. White walls reflect natural light beautifully and add to this impression.

Refreshing courtyard

Casa Zaragoza, Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Modern garden
This small centrally situated courtyard lets the inhabitants enjoy fresh outdoor air without compromising on privacy. This nook also ensures ample ventilation and natural illumination in other parts of the house. The beautiful water feature is a serene touch.

Stylish socialising

Casa Zaragoza, Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Modern living room
The social area of the home is an open plan affair with the living, dining and kitchen flowing into each other seamlessly. The wooden furniture lends class to the smooth white surfaces, while the cushions add colour.


View from kitchen

Casa Zaragoza, Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Modern dining room
From this vantage point in the kitchen, you get a clear view of the dining space which is next to a large glass window overlooking the courtyard. This window helps the house to stay flooded with sunlight and cosiness during the day. The dining furniture itself is minimal and elegant.

Minimal yet sophisticated

Casa Zaragoza, Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Modern garden
A final look at the airy, peaceful and charming courtyard brings this tour to an end. Despite being simple, it keeps the interiors well-ventilated and comfortably warm. Naturally, the understanding between the clients and the architects seems to be great!

 Here’s another inspiring story - A beautiful and luxurious home in Kolkata.

This family home is a dream
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


