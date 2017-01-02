A beautiful villa with a traditional façade

Not all modern luxury villas are made of glass and concrete that makes them look cold and forbidding. The home that we present to you today is built in traditional Dutch fashion with locally available materials like wood from the saz plant. Though the villa is located in a rural area its interiors and exteriors have a modern finish. The cottage has every modern amenity and comfort though it looks traditional with small bay windows and wooden roof.The quaint but beautiful structure has to be seen in detail from the inside out to appreciate its true beauty and strength.

Do come with us on a detailed tour of this traditional Dutch house and pick up a few useful tips on home decoration.