A beautiful villa with a traditional façade

Not all modern luxury villas are made of glass and concrete that makes them look cold and forbidding. The home that we present to you today is built in traditional Dutch fashion with locally available materials like wood from the saz plant. Though the villa is located in a rural area its interiors and exteriors have a modern finish. The cottage has every modern amenity and comfort though it looks traditional with small bay windows and wooden roof.The quaint but beautiful structure has to be seen in detail from the inside out to appreciate its true beauty and strength.
Do come with us on a detailed tour of this traditional Dutch house and pick up a few useful tips on home decoration.
If you want to get to know the villa better then take a walk around the huge garden to admire the plants and trees. A close look at the building will show you that the interesting cradle style roof is made of reeds tied up with the perpendicular cubes overlaid on each other. The top floor has a high ceiling and low windows with façade covered with wood that give a countryside air to the villa that is decorated with attractive exterior lights.
The property extends to other small structures besides the main house that include a large garage and outhouse which makes it appear as if a cluster of houses are spread around the region. The outhouse can be used as a servant house or store for garden tools and lawn chairs that are used in the garden.
From this angle the main entrance of the villa appears large and spacious with charming wall sconces fashioned in glass like candle holders of ancient times. The grey and white façade has a thick dark border running along the bottom rim that stretches across the length and breadth of the house. The façade created partly out of wood and concrete is presents an elegant combination of traditional and modern thought while the tree before the entrance lends an aesthetic touch. But let us not waste time at the door as there are plenty of interesting things to explore.
Who would expect such modern furniture set within stylish setting in a traditional cottage? The interiors are lavishly modern with comfortable leather furniture in white, brown, beige set against neutral colors. The backdrop of light gossamer curtains against long and narrow windows forms a pleasant partnership with large square stools, leather sofas and soft carpets that make this modern living room an ideal place for relaxation with friends and family.
A living room is generally designed to expand the vision and make the place appear large and spacious with objects that draw attention. As winters are fairly long in Europe the room has everything arranged in modern style comprising of a decorative fireplace, comfortable seats, soothing greenery and minimalist décor on the display unit.
The kitchen follows the neutral color palette of living room and is perfectly decorated with latest electrical appliances, wooden parquet floor, modern counter and high bar stools for the breakfast bar on far left region of the kitchen island. Located in the central region of the kitchen the island also houses a sink and storage area.
Since the house is far from the city and commuting to office daily is difficult it was decided to create a home office in one of the vacant rooms of the house to work. The home office here is large one with wooden parquet floor, large work table and chairs along with trendy low level chandelier that inspires one to be creative during work from home.
The trendy bathroom on the first floor is fitted with the latest gadgets to meet requirements of all members for a spacious area that can store all their special range of toiletries. The bathroom has twin bathtubs divided with a wall between them and glass doors alienating them into separate areas. Both sections have large windows that give a spectacular vision of nearby greenery.
As a luxury villa this house also has a sizeable home gym located in the attic with latest exercise equipment. The gym is attached to colorful twin spa rooms created out of wood and stone that also has a sauna to refresh the body thoroughly after a long workout. Every part of this villa has been painstakingly designed to suit the needs of a demanding family.
Do explore this beautiful contemporary cottage to learn more about cozy comforts these dwellings have to offer.