8 Vastu principles to design your home for a fabulous 2017

Finally, the New Year is here! It’s time to make a fresh start and remove negativity from your home so that good fortune smiles upon you and your family during the year ahead. The ancient Indian system Vastu Shastra has some easy to implement principles that you can use to bring positive energy into your home.

Today, we’ve put together a list of simple Vastu improvements you can carry out in the beginning of the year to bring harmony to your home for setting the stage for a successful year ahead.