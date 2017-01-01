8 Vastu principles to design your home for a fabulous 2017

Finally, the New Year is here! It’s time to make a fresh start and remove negativity from your home so that good fortune smiles upon you and your family during the year ahead. The ancient Indian system Vastu Shastra has some easy to implement principles that you can use to bring positive energy into your home.
Today, we’ve put together a list of simple Vastu improvements you can carry out in the beginning of the year to bring harmony to your home for setting the stage for a successful year ahead.
Vastu professionals advise that you should have a name board at the entrance of your house or apartment as it helps to give the property a positive identity and directs good fortune and opportunities your way. If you don’t have a name board, now is the time to get one!
Darkness brings with it negative energy. If you have a dark corner in your home, light a candle or diya to keep it bright always. Light lamps or diyas daily in the early mornings and evenings to cleanse your home and ward off negativity.
Meditating for 15-20 minutes every day helps to clear your mind of negative thoughts, keeping you calm. If you don’t have a pooja room, identify a quiet corner in your home that you can use for daily meditation and decorate it with soothing accessories such as plants or a Buddha statue to create a tranquil setting.
Mirrors in the bedroom have a negative effect on health and can bring discord in the family. In apartments, mirrors are often used as a dressing accessory in the bedroom. If you can’t do away with the one in your bedroom, make sure that it does not reflect the bed. Place it as far as possible from the bed. Cover it with a cloth or curtain when you aren’t using it.
The soothing sound of a wind chime not only brings a relaxing ambiance to the home, but also helps positive energy to flow freely through it. The same is true of the delicate clink of metal bells. If you have a bell in your pooja room, use it every day to cleanse your home of negative energy.
The type of art or pictures you display on the walls affects the flow of energy in your home. Remove any images that depict negativity. Pictures of war, sadness, anger, poverty or even birds of prey such as eagles are considered inauspicious. Instead, decorate your walls with soothing or happy images, including photographs of the family.
Look around your apartment or home for furniture with sharp edges as they attract negative energy. Smooth out any sharp edges that you find, whether it’s a corner of a coffee table or a protruding shelf, to keep away negativity.
A neat and clean environment attracts positive energy. Organize your home with sufficient storage so that it’s easy to clean regularly. Add a cabinet to reduce counter top clutter in your kitchen or a shelf in your bedroom neatly displaying your book collection.
Follow these simple tips to have a happy and harmonious 2017. For more tips on Vastu Shastra, see this ideabook.