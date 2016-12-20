Your browser is out-of-date.

10 tips to secure your home against intruders while you are away!

homify Mediterranean style windows & doors
December is the favourite month for going on vacations all over the world, a time to spend Christmas and bring in the New Year with loved ones! The holiday season is a time of joy and good cheer but the joy will be short-lived if you return to a plundered house! Today we bring to you a list of 10 must-dos before you go on holidays. Some of these tips are commonly known but a reminder is never amiss when it comes to ensuring the safety of your home. Let’s have a look!

1. Lock up

REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern houses
Obvious? Sometimes people do omit to check a window or a door thinking that it’s locked. However, a family member may have opened a window again after you checked it yesterday! A final check before leaving the house is essential.

2. Avoid attention

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern windows & doors Wood Wood effect
Don’t move your bags to the car if you see unknown persons loitering about. In the holiday season it is common for miscreants to pinpoint vacant houses for easy robbery. If they seem suspicious, alert the authorities.

3. Hide your valuables

homify Mediterranean style windows & doors
If there is no barrier between your windows and prying eyes, make sure you conceal all expensive items from view. Be it a television set, computer or other precious items, camouflage all valuables to make your house unappealing for prospective burglars.

4. Switch off the phone

Living Room, Lights & Shades Studios Lights & Shades Studios Modern living room
Living Room

A loudly ringing, unanswered phone is an open invitation to thieves. Switch off the volume of your phone so that there is no indication that the house is vacant. Also avoid telling everyone how long you will be away. It might interest you to know that this beautiful living room was rendered by the architects at Lights & Shades Studios.

5. Turn off the gas, water

Wohnhaus A in Oldenburg, ANGELIS & PARTNER Architekten mbB ANGELIS & PARTNER Architekten mbB Modern kitchen
Always turn off the water outlets and gas connection before leaving on a holiday. An accidental leak can find your house in ruins when you return.

6. Cancel newspaper subscriptions

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos Modern windows & doors
Notify your newspaper and magazine supplier to suspend delivery in your absence. A growing pile of newspapers at your doorstep attracts burglars like flies to honey! Alternatively, ask a trustworthy neighbour to pick up the newspaper every day.


7. Remove the spare key

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
It is common practice to keep a spare key below the doormat or under a flowerpot. Make sure you remove the spare key from its hiding place before you go.

8. Avoid discussion

Utilisation of the Braai as a fire pit The Braai Man Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Utilisation of the Braai as a fire pit

Refrain from discussing your travel dates in a group. Word of your absence can spread and reach the ears of unsavoury characters with criminal intent.

9. Erase marks

CAROLCO 1, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
Sometimes burglars mark favourable houses. Remove any suspicious marks that you may see on the exterior of your house.

10. Place a tree

SWEET LOVE, sweet Christmas, valentina cirillo architetto valentina cirillo architetto Modern houses
Don’t forget to get a Christmas tree to adorn your home! But don’t light it – remember to conserve electricity and prevent an accidental short circuit!

These 10 tips will go a long way towards keeping your home safe during the holidays! Here’s another story you might like - 26 DIY Tips to Improve Your House.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


