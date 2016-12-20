10 tips to secure your home against intruders while you are away!

December is the favourite month for going on vacations all over the world, a time to spend Christmas and bring in the New Year with loved ones! The holiday season is a time of joy and good cheer but the joy will be short-lived if you return to a plundered house! Today we bring to you a list of 10 must-dos before you go on holidays. Some of these tips are commonly known but a reminder is never amiss when it comes to ensuring the safety of your home. Let’s have a look!
Obvious? Sometimes people do omit to check a window or a door thinking that it’s locked. However, a family member may have opened a window again after you checked it yesterday! A final check before leaving the house is essential.
Don’t move your bags to the car if you see unknown persons loitering about. In the holiday season it is common for miscreants to pinpoint vacant houses for easy robbery. If they seem suspicious, alert the authorities.
If there is no barrier between your windows and prying eyes, make sure you conceal all expensive items from view. Be it a television set, computer or other precious items, camouflage all valuables to make your house unappealing for prospective burglars.
A loudly ringing, unanswered phone is an open invitation to thieves. Switch off the volume of your phone so that there is no indication that the house is vacant. Also avoid telling everyone how long you will be away. It might interest you to know that this beautiful living room was rendered by the architects at Lights & Shades Studios.
Always turn off the water outlets and gas connection before leaving on a holiday. An accidental leak can find your house in ruins when you return.
Notify your newspaper and magazine supplier to suspend delivery in your absence. A growing pile of newspapers at your doorstep attracts burglars like flies to honey! Alternatively, ask a trustworthy neighbour to pick up the newspaper every day.
It is common practice to keep a spare key below the doormat or under a flowerpot. Make sure you remove the spare key from its hiding place before you go.
Refrain from discussing your travel dates in a group. Word of your absence can spread and reach the ears of unsavoury characters with criminal intent.
Sometimes burglars mark favourable houses. Remove any suspicious marks that you may see on the exterior of your house.
Don’t forget to get a Christmas tree to adorn your home! But don’t light it – remember to conserve electricity and prevent an accidental short circuit!
These 10 tips will go a long way towards keeping your home safe during the holidays!