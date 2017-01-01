Your browser is out-of-date.

A cosy hillside home with scenic views in Ooty

Justwords Justwords
Situated in the beautiful Ketti Valley between Coonoor and Ooty, Streamside Homes is a residential housing project that was accomplished within Rs. 1.65 crores. The homes here offer stunning views of the Nilgiris hill range as well as the lush valley. Rendered by the home builders at Vitrag Group, these abodes have pretty exteriors and tasteful interiors. Elegant wooden furniture, minimalist decor, soothing colours and stylish lights make the homes warm and cosy. Today, we will take a tour of one of these properties.

Picturesque facade

Sloping red roofs and pastel exterior walls make the facade a charming picture. A large window lets you take a look at the winding staircase leading to the attic, while the other windows are sleek and come with frosted glass for privacy.

Gorgeous staircase

Ornately carved in wrought iron, the staircase is a work of art. It perfectly complements the creamy white walls and wooden elements of the house.

Simple yet elegant

Elegant wooden furniture add comfort and warmth to the creamy white living space. The setting looks bright, airy and spacious, while the sleek wall decor pieces offer aesthetic pleasure.

Creative dining

The backs of the dining chairs are of special interest here. Their wooden frames hold small cross-sections of tree trunks together for an exclusive look! A massive window connects this space with a courtyard where you can sunbathe or worship nature.

Cosy seats

These simple but cosy wooden seating nooks are perfect when you want to read or meditate. Glass windows bring in lots of sunlight during the day, or you can draw the curtains if privacy is required.

Soothing bedroom

Wooden flooring, wooden wall claddings, and a charming, traditional bed make the bedroom a warm and serene space. Creamy white walls reflect sunlight generously and lend brightness here.


Stylish bathroom

The grey and white bathroom makes use of beautiful mosaic tiles for visual interest. It is very spacious, bright and features contemporary fixtures.

A view to remember

The view from the home’s balcony is simply breathtaking. The green and lively valley and the blue mountains in the distance make for a picture you will never forget.

After dark

Softly glowing golden lights on the inside and outside make the house stand out in the dark. It looks safe, inviting and cosy.

Hope you enjoyed this tour. Take another one for more ideas - A beautiful and luxurious home in Kolkata.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


