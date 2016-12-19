6 Pictures of amazing transformation of a house

Making a new house from foundation level and upwards is an easily achievable task if the designs, materials and manpower are in place and there are no climatic damages. Remodeling, rebuilding or extending some sections of the house is the toughest part reconstruction as then one has to focus on making changes without disturbing existing structure. Under these circumstances the construction expert has to have complete understanding about existing electrical layout, plumbing, followed by strength of foundation.

All this is done to ensure that the additions and changes made to the building does not lead to disaster or collapse of the original structure. An experienced architect would be able to tell if required changes can be made in the house and which sections would have to be demolished to achieve the desired results. In this Homify article we will show you how the restoration and renovation professionals managed to remodel and transform a house practically in ruins to a modern abode with latest fittings. This before and after pictures will help you to accept some plan diversions that the architect suggests when remodeling your house.