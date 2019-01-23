Your browser is out-of-date.

12 Pictures of bedrooms for a cosy winter

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Contemporary Home design, Design House Design House Classic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Winters call for the warmth of cushy pillows, fluffed up blankets, and warm rugs to keep the biting cold on the outside. The bedroom serves as a warm cozy haven for you to simply snuggle up in and enjoy the holiday season. When it comes to making your bedroom more winter ready- you might find the tree of ideas withered, which is why the professionals here at homify would like to lend a helping hand. We bring you a list of 12 bedrooms to make yours both comfortable and relaxing. Scroll down to see how you can transform your bedroom into a cozy little retreat because winter is here!

1. Greenery to bring about warmth in the bedroom

Residence at Meerut, Ar. Sandeep Jain Ar. Sandeep Jain Modern style bedroom
Ar. Sandeep Jain

Residence at Meerut

Ar. Sandeep Jain
Ar. Sandeep Jain
Ar. Sandeep Jain

The primary element to add warmth to your bedroom is to add some natural elements like plants. A simple bedroom with plants in a glass house should do the trick for you if you're in search of a simple yet effective bedroom design.

2. Dark curtains for the bedroom

2. Dark curtains for the bedroom

Interiors with Ultra Modern Designs, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Interiors with Ultra Modern Designs

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

The winter calls for warm woollies and the same applies to your bedroom! With heavy drapery and dark colored curtains and bed covers you can create a comfortable and cozy ambiance shutting out the cold once and for all! Pillows and cushioned blankets are a must have for winter bedrooms.

3. Cushy bedspreads for the bedroom

3. Cushy bedspreads for the bedroom

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom Building,Property,Comfort,Azure,Bed frame,House,Interior design,Bed,Wood,Rectangle
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Minimal design bedrooms, like the one shown above, can be accentuated by hanging lamps and yellow lights in different designs. Yellow lights depict warmth and are ideal for winters. Carpets and rugs are essentials for this season.

4. Dark blinds for the bedroom

4. Dark blinds for the bedroom

Victorian + Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Victorian + Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

One thing that we all love in winters is sunlight. There happen to be houses that are fortunate enough to get a decent amount of sunlight in their bedrooms. While at nights you can turn the blinds on and sleep peacefully in this intimate den of yours, the days can be set brighter by removing the curtains and letting the sunlight in.

5. White for a cozy bedroom

5. White for a cozy bedroom

Квартира по ул. Новомостовая в Уфе, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Classic style bedroom
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home

Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home

Can you imagine a bedroom design better than this? A white colored bedroom with light colored bed sheets, curtains and covers with a medium sized chandelier can complete the look of this bedroom while adding warmth.

For more inspiration, visit this ideabook which is brimming with lighting ideas for your bedroom.

6. Wooden accent for the bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Experience the aura of calmness in this master bedroom which is accentuated by wooden flooring, raw walls, a high rise ceiling, and dim lights. The warm wooden flooring is sanded and covered with a diluted wash. The bed linens are crisp and sharp to suit the room interiors.


7. A small yet wonderful bedroom

7. A small yet wonderful bedroom

create your unique world, Alag Interior Alag Interior Modern style bedroom
Alag Interior

create your unique world

Alag Interior
Alag Interior
Alag Interior

A small bedroom is heaven during winters, and we have less space and warmth to thank for that! The patterned wallpaper gives a textured look so as to create a warm embrace within the four walls of this bedroom.

8. Wooden vibes for the bedroom

8. Wooden vibes for the bedroom

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun Manuj Agarwal Architects Country style bedroom
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun

Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Pull away or fold able beds are a comfortable option for small bedrooms and are best suited for the winter. Since, half the bed is secured by walls on three sides, it creates an attractive ambiance that is both warm and becoming.

9. Hints of grey in the bedroom

9. Hints of grey in the bedroom

House Renovation, Mexico. Bedroom Inspiria Interiors Modern style bedroom bedroom interior,bedroom design,modern bedroom,contemporary bedroom,luxury bedroom,cozy bedroom,bedroom lounge,neutral colors,taupe colors,container house
Inspiria Interiors

House Renovation, Mexico. Bedroom

Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors

Different shades of gray have been used wisely in this bedroom while the artwork on the wall is the topping of the cake. The cushy armchair sits right next to the bed and the large pillows make for quite the allure.

10. A light and warm bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Light shades of beige and peach go well during summer as well as winters. For instance, this bedroom speaks volumes by being cozy with a Scandinavian design, sans any accessory or additional fuss in the setting.

Here are eight wonderful bedroom ideas for you to explore.

11. Fur blankets for the bedrooms

11. Fur blankets for the bedrooms

Loft em Moema, São Paulo, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Modern style bedroom
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

A must have, as suggested by the interior decorators at homify, for a winter cozy bedroom are fur blankets. They are lightweight, thin, look exotically elegant and are warm like nothing else! You can slip in them whenever the cold seems to catch up with you!

12. Warm fusion of lights

12. Warm fusion of lights

RESIDENTIAL, QBOID DESIGN HOUSE QBOID DESIGN HOUSE Modern style bedroom
QBOID DESIGN HOUSE

RESIDENTIAL

QBOID DESIGN HOUSE
QBOID DESIGN HOUSE
QBOID DESIGN HOUSE

Yellow is a color of warmth and thus, can be made use of as much as possible. Warm shades of blankets, carpets, rugs, wooden furniture and fluffy cushion covers are few of the things you must buy this season.

Hope these winter bedroom designs and inspirations will help you.

Complete interior and exterior design ideas by interior designers in Hyderabad
Tell us which idea you warmed up to! 


