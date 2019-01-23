12 Pictures of bedrooms for a cosy winter

Winters call for the warmth of cushy pillows, fluffed up blankets, and warm rugs to keep the biting cold on the outside. The bedroom serves as a warm cozy haven for you to simply snuggle up in and enjoy the holiday season. When it comes to making your bedroom more winter ready- you might find the tree of ideas withered, which is why the professionals here at homify would like to lend a helping hand. We bring you a list of 12 bedrooms to make yours both comfortable and relaxing. Scroll down to see how you can transform your bedroom into a cozy little retreat because winter is here!
The primary element to add warmth to your bedroom is to add some natural elements like plants. A simple bedroom with plants in a glass house should do the trick for you if you're in search of a simple yet effective bedroom design.
The winter calls for warm woollies and the same applies to your bedroom! With heavy drapery and dark colored curtains and bed covers you can create a comfortable and cozy ambiance shutting out the cold once and for all! Pillows and cushioned blankets are a must have for winter bedrooms.
Minimal design bedrooms, like the one shown above, can be accentuated by hanging lamps and yellow lights in different designs. Yellow lights depict warmth and are ideal for winters. Carpets and rugs are essentials for this season.
One thing that we all love in winters is sunlight. There happen to be houses that are fortunate enough to get a decent amount of sunlight in their bedrooms. While at nights you can turn the blinds on and sleep peacefully in this intimate den of yours, the days can be set brighter by removing the curtains and letting the sunlight in.
Can you imagine a bedroom design better than this? A white colored bedroom with light colored bed sheets, curtains and covers with a medium sized chandelier can complete the look of this bedroom while adding warmth.
Experience the aura of calmness in this master bedroom which is accentuated by wooden flooring, raw walls, a high rise ceiling, and dim lights. The warm wooden flooring is sanded and covered with a diluted wash. The bed linens are crisp and sharp to suit the room interiors.
A small bedroom is heaven during winters, and we have less space and warmth to thank for that! The patterned wallpaper gives a textured look so as to create a warm embrace within the four walls of this bedroom.
Pull away or fold able beds are a comfortable option for small bedrooms and are best suited for the winter. Since, half the bed is secured by walls on three sides, it creates an attractive ambiance that is both warm and becoming.
Different shades of gray have been used wisely in this bedroom while the artwork on the wall is the topping of the cake. The cushy armchair sits right next to the bed and the large pillows make for quite the allure.
Light shades of beige and peach go well during summer as well as winters. For instance, this bedroom speaks volumes by being cozy with a Scandinavian design, sans any accessory or additional fuss in the setting.
A must have, as suggested by the interior decorators at homify, for a winter cozy bedroom are fur blankets. They are lightweight, thin, look exotically elegant and are warm like nothing else! You can slip in them whenever the cold seems to catch up with you!
Yellow is a color of warmth and thus, can be made use of as much as possible. Warm shades of blankets, carpets, rugs, wooden furniture and fluffy cushion covers are few of the things you must buy this season.
Hope these winter bedroom designs and inspirations will help you.