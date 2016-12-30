A minimal and elegant stone house for modern Indian families

The Casa RM in the Portuguese city of Povoa de Varzim has caught our eye today, and it will surely inspire you for your project in India. The residence is very contemporary and minimalist, but uses traditional materials like stone and wood for a unique style statement. Rendered by the architects at PFS Arquitectura, this house looks elegant on the outside and spacious and functional on the inside. The architecture is simple yet creative with focus on the smallest of details, and doesn’t feature any extra frills.
Sheltered under a large volume of the second storey, the porch looks very simple, minimal and yet full of personality, thanks to the stones. The wooden entrance door resembles a panel and camouflages the entrance mysteriously. Superimposed concrete slabs float above the green lawn and lead you to the porch.
The facades of this house are stark, minimal, cubist and without any unnecessary ornamentation. Stone, concrete and glass come together for a look that is rustic yet modern. Small terraces and covered patios integrate the interiors with the outdoors.
The street-facing side of the house enjoys the security of a fence and has only two windows, so that the inhabitants can get some privacy from pedestrians. The beautiful green lawn keeps the aesthetic in place.
Separated from the main residence by a well-maintained patch of green, the guest house is a single and solid volume of natural stone. The interior offers ample space for every functional need and can be customised as per the wishes of the guests.
Large and sliding glass doors and a wooden garage door add personality to the guest house, and open it up to the surroundings. The house features its own lawn and patio for outdoor entertainments.
The spacious interiors are a combination of elegant light and dark hues. So you see how the beige floor and white walls are beautifully contrasted by the dark wooden elements.
Lights have been embedded in the wooden panel below the ceiling to create a subtle and soothing effect. They are reflected by the white ceiling and then distributed across the room in a diffused manner.
Sleek, smooth and modern materials have been used for the different furniture pieces in this kitchen. The colour contrast is similar to the other rooms, while glass doors bring in tons of natural light from the spacious courtyard. Hence, the kitchen appears bright and cheerful.
The staircase with its solid and dark wooden steps stands out against the white wall dramatically, and is both useful and decorative. The gaps between the steps give it a floating appeal, and the steps themselves take you to the bedrooms and bathrooms on the upper floor. The wall under the staircase has been used to accommodate floor to ceiling closets, which provide ample storage room.
Two large glass panels have been embedded at each wooden step of the staircase, so that the use of bolts or anchors can be avoided. The finishing is smooth and flawless.
Lavish use of white on the walls and bedding make the master bedroom serene and soothing. It receives lots of natural light, and the wooden floor provides warmth. Large glass doors separate the bathroom from the bedroom physically but not visually.
Indirect lighting from behind the sleek and fashionable wooden headboard of the bed adds a luxurious touch to the bedroom. The headboard is equipped with light switches and a plug point for laptops as well.
The modern and minimalist sink stands out subtly against the walls clad with beautiful veined marble. The marble lends uniqueness and luxury to the space.
Here’s another bathroom that features an exclusive sanitary piece consisting of a tall mirror with a fashionable sink and tap embedded into it. Simple, minimal and gorgeous!
