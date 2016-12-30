A minimal and elegant stone house for modern Indian families

The Casa RM in the Portuguese city of Povoa de Varzim has caught our eye today, and it will surely inspire you for your project in India. The residence is very contemporary and minimalist, but uses traditional materials like stone and wood for a unique style statement. Rendered by the architects at PFS Arquitectura, this house looks elegant on the outside and spacious and functional on the inside. The architecture is simple yet creative with focus on the smallest of details, and doesn’t feature any extra frills.