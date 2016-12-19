Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful, furnished and inexpensive studio apartment

Justwords Justwords
Privilege Apartments, PROJECT AB PROJECT AB Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

This small but practical and trendy home in Privilege Apartments is perfect for a bachelor or a young couple. Rendered by the interior architects at Project AB, this studio apartment follows an open plan layout which merges the common areas like the living, dining and kitchen seamlessly. The bedroom receives a bit of privacy, and the bathroom is ultramodern as well. Bright colours have been used to jazz up the modest size of the residence. Read on to know more and gather inspirations for your Indian project.

The apartment building

Privilege Apartments, PROJECT AB PROJECT AB Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
PROJECT AB

PROJECT AB
PROJECT AB
PROJECT AB

Viewed from a distance, the apartment building looks elegant with sloping red roofs and exterior walls in pastel shades. All apartments have been arranged side by side in a linear fashion. We will explore one of them today.

Up close

Privilege Apartments, PROJECT AB PROJECT AB Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
PROJECT AB

PROJECT AB
PROJECT AB
PROJECT AB

As you can see here, each apartment comes with a private balcony for enjoying fresh air or soaking in the outside view. Glass doors allow the interiors to integrate well with the outdoors, while sliding metal screens offer privacy when needed.

Vibrant living

Privilege Apartments, PROJECT AB PROJECT AB Modern living room
PROJECT AB

PROJECT AB
PROJECT AB
PROJECT AB

The living area features a bold red sofa for cosy seating, while a potted plant offers freshness. A tall mirror opposite the sofa lends the illusion of spaciousness here. The living space directly leads to the dining and kitchen which open up to the balcony through glass doors.

Mealtime delights

Privilege Apartments, PROJECT AB PROJECT AB Modern kitchen
PROJECT AB

PROJECT AB
PROJECT AB
PROJECT AB

The bright red seating arrangement in the dining space spices up the apartment and boosts hunger for yummy meals too. It has been beautifully laid out with tasteful dinnerware and a bottle of wine. The open and compact kitchen is right opposite, so that socialising with the chef becomes easy. Fitted with modern appliances and neutral-hued smooth cabinets, the kitchen looks smart.

Minimal bedroom

Privilege Apartments, PROJECT AB PROJECT AB Modern style bedroom
PROJECT AB

PROJECT AB
PROJECT AB
PROJECT AB

Sleek but sensible wooden furniture and a couple of colourful posters make this bedroom soothing, minimal and comfy. The plush bedding looks ready for you to sink in, while a corner has been cleverly used to create a workstation. The red chair is a bold touch.

Modern storage

Privilege Apartments, PROJECT AB PROJECT AB Modern style bedroom
PROJECT AB

PROJECT AB
PROJECT AB
PROJECT AB

The storage unit next to the workstation in the bedroom is trendy, minimalist and very practical. It combines a closet, a drawer, a shelf and some space for hanging clothes efficiently.


A different view

Privilege Apartments, PROJECT AB PROJECT AB Modern living room
PROJECT AB

PROJECT AB
PROJECT AB
PROJECT AB

A sliding door keeps the bedroom private from the common areas when necessary. When open, it offers a view of the living space and the vibrant posters above the sofa.

Lively bathroom

Privilege Apartments, PROJECT AB PROJECT AB Modern bathroom
PROJECT AB

PROJECT AB
PROJECT AB
PROJECT AB

Bright orange tiles and some accessories add tons of life and spirit to this compact but smartly designed bathroom. The sanitary wares are sleek, modern and wall-mounted to save on floor area. Practical touches like a drying rack and a rod under the sink enhance the utility of this space, while tall glass windows bring in oodles of sunlight.

Playful shower

Privilege Apartments, PROJECT AB PROJECT AB Modern bathroom
PROJECT AB

PROJECT AB
PROJECT AB
PROJECT AB

The same orange tiles you saw just now adorn the shower enclosure for a fun and cheerful look. The shower fixture itself is ultramodern and promises loads of rejuvenation. Sleek glass doors add a trendy touch.

Enjoyed exploring this apartment? Here’s another tour for you - A luxurious home for a family in Mumbai.

5 small kitchens perfect for your apartment
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks