A beautiful, furnished and inexpensive studio apartment

This small but practical and trendy home in Privilege Apartments is perfect for a bachelor or a young couple. Rendered by the interior architects at Project AB, this studio apartment follows an open plan layout which merges the common areas like the living, dining and kitchen seamlessly. The bedroom receives a bit of privacy, and the bathroom is ultramodern as well. Bright colours have been used to jazz up the modest size of the residence. Read on to know more and gather inspirations for your Indian project.
Viewed from a distance, the apartment building looks elegant with sloping red roofs and exterior walls in pastel shades. All apartments have been arranged side by side in a linear fashion. We will explore one of them today.
As you can see here, each apartment comes with a private balcony for enjoying fresh air or soaking in the outside view. Glass doors allow the interiors to integrate well with the outdoors, while sliding metal screens offer privacy when needed.
The living area features a bold red sofa for cosy seating, while a potted plant offers freshness. A tall mirror opposite the sofa lends the illusion of spaciousness here. The living space directly leads to the dining and kitchen which open up to the balcony through glass doors.
The bright red seating arrangement in the dining space spices up the apartment and boosts hunger for yummy meals too. It has been beautifully laid out with tasteful dinnerware and a bottle of wine. The open and compact kitchen is right opposite, so that socialising with the chef becomes easy. Fitted with modern appliances and neutral-hued smooth cabinets, the kitchen looks smart.
Sleek but sensible wooden furniture and a couple of colourful posters make this bedroom soothing, minimal and comfy. The plush bedding looks ready for you to sink in, while a corner has been cleverly used to create a workstation. The red chair is a bold touch.
The storage unit next to the workstation in the bedroom is trendy, minimalist and very practical. It combines a closet, a drawer, a shelf and some space for hanging clothes efficiently.
A sliding door keeps the bedroom private from the common areas when necessary. When open, it offers a view of the living space and the vibrant posters above the sofa.
Bright orange tiles and some accessories add tons of life and spirit to this compact but smartly designed bathroom. The sanitary wares are sleek, modern and wall-mounted to save on floor area. Practical touches like a drying rack and a rod under the sink enhance the utility of this space, while tall glass windows bring in oodles of sunlight.
The same orange tiles you saw just now adorn the shower enclosure for a fun and cheerful look. The shower fixture itself is ultramodern and promises loads of rejuvenation. Sleek glass doors add a trendy touch.
