10 window designs to make your façade look good

Windows are a significant part of any home as they invite in natural light and fresh air, in addition to providing views of the surroundings. However, their role isn’t restricted to providing indoor functionality. Windows can also help to add elegance to the home’s façade, ensuring that the first impression is stunning.

Considering the importance of window design to a home’s exteriors, we’ve put together 10 ideas that show you how the right proportion and style of a window can add beauty to a home.