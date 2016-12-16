Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 window designs to make your façade look good

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
projetos, flaviatarricone flaviatarricone Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Windows are a significant part of any home as they invite in natural light and fresh air, in addition to providing views of the surroundings. However, their role isn’t restricted to providing indoor functionality. Windows can also help to add elegance to the home’s façade, ensuring that the first impression is stunning.

Considering the importance of window design to a home’s exteriors, we’ve put together 10 ideas that show you how the right proportion and style of a window can add beauty to a home.

​1. Multiple picture frames

House with the bath of bird, Sakurayama-Architect-Design Sakurayama-Architect-Design Modern houses
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

Sakurayama-Architect-Design
Sakurayama-Architect-Design
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

Having large windows brings in more natural light. However, it can make the façade look a bit too simple. A nicer option is to have the large windows on different sides of the house so that the rectangular frames not only divide the space internally but also present a different view within each frame. Windows that face away from the street also help to keep the home more private.

2. Arches always add elegance

homify Mediterranean style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a classic style façade, arched windows are commonly used to bring a lovely feature that enhances the exteriors. In this home, the arch and design of the main door matches the two windows on the sides, bringing a luxurious look to the home’s façade.

3. White pallet windows against a pastel background

projetos, flaviatarricone flaviatarricone Modern houses
flaviatarricone

flaviatarricone
flaviatarricone
flaviatarricone

For a home with a tropical or countryside theme, windows are a great way to achieve the desired look. In this lovely home, notice how the exterior façade is painted in a pleasant pastel shade, while the rustic pallet windows are coated with white paint to provide a beautiful contrast?

4. Vertical modern lines

Casa de Campo en Pilar, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Country style houses
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

Rectangular frames are a part of every modern home, but rather than having the same size and shape on all the windows, mixing it up with a few elongated vertical frames brings a distinguished element to the exterior. Placing lights at the side highlights the beauty of the windows.

5. Metal and wood combination

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Rustic style houses
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

A rustic home, especially one that has a wooden exterior, needs frames that stand out of the façade. Using a lighter shade of wood for the outer frames of the windows helps to create a contrast. Black metal is used as the internal frames for the panes to bring in sophistication.

6. Paired in symmetry

Casa B+E, ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA Eclectic style houses
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA

ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA

In this home, using pairs of windows in different areas breaks the monotony of having similar windows on the façade. Although the façade has four different shapes and styles of frames, they look symmetrical because they are placed in pairs.


7. Mirror finish

昭和モダンの木造住宅, モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier Modern houses Wood Black
モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier

モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier
モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier
モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier

Windows with a mirror finish help to maintain the privacy indoors without blocking out the view from the house. They also bring a modern and elegant look to the façade, besides adding to the beauty by reflecting the greenery in the surroundings.

8. Crystal clear

External Roof Blind Installation in Welwyn Garden City. homify Windows & doors Blinds & shutters external,roof,blinds,window,door,outdoors,garden,shading,conservatory,glazing
homify

External Roof Blind Installation in Welwyn Garden City.

homify
homify
homify

This house is the perfect example of the fact that you can’t have too many windows. The glass façade not only makes it stand out in the street, but adds a beautiful feature to the exterior.

9. Bright frames

CASA UVIÑA, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style windows & doors Bricks White
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

You can uplift the dullness of a plain façade with a bold colour on the window frames. The vibrant yellow used around this window makes the façade pop besides adding energy and warmth to overall look of the home.

10. Textures to contrast

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

It takes more than a window to make a memorable façade. Adding texture to the home’s façade with stone cladding and using a warm wooden window frame to complement it makes the exteriors look sophisticated.

See 9 ideas to renew the home entrance with stone slabs for tips on adding texture to your façade.

A cosy and stylish apartment of 650 square feet
Which of these designs would be a perfect fit for your home? Write a comment to let us know.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks