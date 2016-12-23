Your browser is out-of-date.

12 Ideas for strong and stylish fence designs

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
homify Modern houses Iron/Steel Grey
The metal is an incredibly versatile material and has long been used for the creation of innumerable objects, buildings, structures with elaborate designs for all types of furniture, railings, gates, and fences. Given the versatility of the material, possibilities are endless, so the designs created with this material arrive however your creativity comes.

In this book of ideas, we bring very clever types of work with metals. So, here is a look at 12 vivid ideas for nice and fully stylish fence designs that will add some bling to your home. Convert yourself into a designer today!

1. PREPARED SLIDING DOOR DESIGN

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Garage Doors
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

A metal frame with an elaborate design in the center is ideal for a sliding door, as we can see in the picture door.

2. LOOKS LIKE CLOSE​

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

A beautiful metal fence looks great on the front (and thus representative) of your garden. Look how elegant it looks.

3. A NATURAL DESIGN FOR GARDEN FENCE

homify Modern garden Iron/Steel Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

Look at this beautiful brick fence and details of the perforated sheet with a tree design that is ideal for toning with nature.

4. A REED PORTÓN PERFORADA

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Modern garden
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

For gates, it is better to use a draft design with smaller holes, but this does not mean you can not use other designs and shapes. Watch this design!

5. AN OUTDOOR WALL MADE OF REED PERFORADA​

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Garage Doors
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

You can also make your exterior walls (or part thereof) of perforated sheet, cutting blades and design is created with this. You can adapt the design and shape of your house.

6. AS PART OF THE FENCE

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Modern garden
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

Perforated metal sheet can be the only element of the fence This flower design in dark gray color becomes a great decorative element.


7. WOOD AND METAL IN HARMONY

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Modern garden Iron/Steel Brown
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

If you prefer something with more natural look then this railing where wooden poles serve as support to the perforated sheet (this time with a floral design) is an ideal inspiration.

8. CALADA FOIL WITH STRONG METAL FRAMES​

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Modern garden
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

If you decide on a puff for a sliding sheet metal you do not have to worry about the stability of the construction as a metal frame may be the solution to give stability to the door.

9. A BEAUTIFUL DOOR PEDESTRIAN​

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Modern garden
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

The design can be used for decorating a pedestrian door in a house. This type of design can be the most varied and will surely be one that matches your facade.

10. ACCESSORIES IDEAL FOR A FENCE OF METAL​

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Modern garden Iron/Steel Black
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

Nothing better than an openwork metal to give personality and elegance to a metal fence design. Watch as the details have changed the character of the fence.

11. A GARAGE DOOR FOR MORE

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Garage Doors Iron/Steel Black
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

Another example design for a garage door, this time with two leaves and a moderate draft.

12. A BEAUTIFUL DOOR OF METAL

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Garage Doors Iron/Steel Black
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

A metal door, as in this image, with organic and modern designs. Ideally, this double doors is that the design is as continuous as if it were a single sheet.

AND NOW WE GO WITH METAL APPLICATION OF DRILLING IN OTHER AREAS OF THE HOUSE. IN COLOR GOLD WITH ACCURATE CUTS AND MODERN DESIGN

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Office spaces & stores Iron/Steel Amber/Gold
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

Nothing better than metal sheets perforated with precision to divide rooms wiht modern interiors.

A beautiful design is here on display

Use them as virtual WALLS

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE HouseholdAccessories & decoration Iron/Steel Black
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

A very light way to divide interior environments. Nothing better than a shed wall metal to create virtual walls.

AS WORKS OF ART

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE HouseholdAccessories & decoration
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

Use them as works of art and at the same time as a backup of some furniture.

A very elaborate BIOMBO

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

With the help of laser and precision, such an elegant and modern screen is possible. Surely ideal for many screen spaces.

SOPHISTICATED AS PICTURES

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE HouseholdAccessories & decoration
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

A metal box with a draft drawing on the wall can be great. With the computer made drawing, the laser can repeat each design perfectly and thereby creating identical pictures that when put together can look even better.

BEAUTIFUL FOLDING DOORS

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Modern garden
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

Folding doors appear like lace with this technique being both metal and thus fully resistant.

HOW ABOUT THE ROOF OF PERGOLA

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Modern houses Iron/Steel Black
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

The shed may be the ideal foil for your pergola roof with metal beams and support will be very stable.

INTERESTING DECORATION

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Iron/Steel Black
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

A design for decorating your very original house, wood and metal in perfect harmony. With nature design evoking, this combination becomes even more harmonious.

IN THE STAIRS RAILING

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Iron/Steel Black
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

Imagine something beautiful to decorate the railing of a staircase! Nothing better than a design with a draft circulated in parts of sheet metal. Magnificent!

A BEAUTIFUL RAILING ON THE SECOND FLOOR

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Iron/Steel Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

Which is more elegant to put the safety railing on the second floor? In this case, the draft design is based on a solid metal.

A BEAUTIFUL INDUSTRIAL DESIGN

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Iron/Steel Amber/Gold
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another possibility is a railing with a beautiful industrial design. It is clear that the design you choose must be according to your interior style. In this image, a beautiful railing with a beautiful and powerful industry settlement looks perfectly fine.

LIKE A BALCONY RAILING

homify Modern houses Iron/Steel Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Nothing more beautiful than this puff railing of a balcony and reinforced with metal pipes. Very elegant.

