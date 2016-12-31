Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern Bangalore apartment for a globetrotting couple

Justwords Justwords
The designers at Bonito Designs Bangalore have created this spacious and contemporary apartment for Mr. Jai and Mrs. Binita, a couple who travels frequently and has modern taste. They also love collecting artefacts from different parts of the world and displaying them aesthetically. Rendered mostly in soothing and neutral colours, this home features trendy and sleek furniture and is very minimalistic in appearance. Stylish lighting and wooden elements ensure that the apartment stays cosy and warm, while smart storage solutions make each corner functional.

Spacious and inviting living

Binita Interiors homify
Binita Interiors

Warm and smooth wooden flooring and creamy white walls make the living area cosy, bright and expansive. Modern sofas in beige go well with the environment, while recessed lights lend a glamorous look. Large sliding glass doors lead to the balcony, and also bring in tons of sunlight during daytime.

Artistic TV unit

The TV unit in the living space is a neat wooden affair with stylish drawers for storage. It is adorned with various artistic showpieces in metal and stone. The small floating shelves at the far end also hold collectibles and photos.

Merging of spaces

An open plan layout ensures that the living and dining areas merge seamlessly. It aids in better communication and helps the family to socialise with guests easily.

Serene dining

A large artwork depicting the Buddha lends serenity and beauty to the dining space. The wooden furniture is simple yet elegant, and golden lights fill the space with dreaminess in the evenings.

Trendy kitchen

Light-hued wooden cabinets with sleek and long steel handles make this kitchen elegant, trendy and soothing. The U-shaped layout helps you to move around easily while doing chores, and chrome appliances add a shiny touch.

Another view

A bank of glass windows above the sink counter floods the kitchen with sunlight during the day. It also makes for an open and airy feel, while the black countertop contrasts the cabinets nicely.


Graceful home office

Large glass windows make the home office a very refreshing, airy, sunny and productive space. Soft curtains add a touch of cosiness, while sleek cabinets offer useful storage space. The dark chairs contrast the wall-mounted desk wonderfully and complement the wooden floor.

Stylish storage

This dark wooden closet with unique and ultramodern detailing in white, offers fashionable storage for anything and everything. Its smoothness is very attractive too.

Hope you loved exploring this residence. Take another tour for more ideas - A beautiful Mumbai home with brilliant lighting.

7 Interesting ideas to divide the entrance hall
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


