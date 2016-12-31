A modern Bangalore apartment for a globetrotting couple

The designers at Bonito Designs Bangalore have created this spacious and contemporary apartment for Mr. Jai and Mrs. Binita, a couple who travels frequently and has modern taste. They also love collecting artefacts from different parts of the world and displaying them aesthetically. Rendered mostly in soothing and neutral colours, this home features trendy and sleek furniture and is very minimalistic in appearance. Stylish lighting and wooden elements ensure that the apartment stays cosy and warm, while smart storage solutions make each corner functional.
Warm and smooth wooden flooring and creamy white walls make the living area cosy, bright and expansive. Modern sofas in beige go well with the environment, while recessed lights lend a glamorous look. Large sliding glass doors lead to the balcony, and also bring in tons of sunlight during daytime.
The TV unit in the living space is a neat wooden affair with stylish drawers for storage. It is adorned with various artistic showpieces in metal and stone. The small floating shelves at the far end also hold collectibles and photos.
An open plan layout ensures that the living and dining areas merge seamlessly. It aids in better communication and helps the family to socialise with guests easily.
A large artwork depicting the Buddha lends serenity and beauty to the dining space. The wooden furniture is simple yet elegant, and golden lights fill the space with dreaminess in the evenings.
Light-hued wooden cabinets with sleek and long steel handles make this kitchen elegant, trendy and soothing. The U-shaped layout helps you to move around easily while doing chores, and chrome appliances add a shiny touch.
A bank of glass windows above the sink counter floods the kitchen with sunlight during the day. It also makes for an open and airy feel, while the black countertop contrasts the cabinets nicely.
Large glass windows make the home office a very refreshing, airy, sunny and productive space. Soft curtains add a touch of cosiness, while sleek cabinets offer useful storage space. The dark chairs contrast the wall-mounted desk wonderfully and complement the wooden floor.
This dark wooden closet with unique and ultramodern detailing in white, offers fashionable storage for anything and everything. Its smoothness is very attractive too.
