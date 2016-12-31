Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A fashionable 4bhk apartment in Navsari for 45 lakhs

Justwords Justwords
Mr. Kirit Kumar, i'studio creative i'studio creative Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Metal Blue
Loading admin actions …

Today, we will take you on a tour of the modern and minimalist 4bhk home owned by Mr. Kirit Kumar and his family. Situated in the Indian city of Navsari, this home incorporates Asian design styles for a stylish look in every room. The colours used are mostly neutral and soothing, while innovative decorative panels give the walls a whole new edge. Credit for all of this goes to the interior architects at I’Studio Creative.

Stone splendour

Master Bedroom i'studio creative Rustic style bedroom Stone Amber/Gold
i&#39;studio creative

Master Bedroom

i'studio creative
i&#39;studio creative
i'studio creative

Beige-hued stone tiles clad the walls of this simple yet elegant bedroom, with large windows bringing in light during the daytime. What a soothing and subtly rustic ambiance!

Chic false ceiling

ceiling design i'studio creative Rustic style bedroom Slate Amber/Gold
i&#39;studio creative

ceiling design

i'studio creative
i&#39;studio creative
i'studio creative

A simple wooden installation with concealed lighting adds style to the stone bedroom’s ceiling.

Unique TV unit

TV Unit i'studio creative Rustic style bedroom MDF Amber/Gold Property,Building,Wood,Shade,Interior design,Fixture,Flooring,Floor,Line,Wall
i&#39;studio creative

TV Unit

i'studio creative
i&#39;studio creative
i'studio creative

A customised white panel with unique embossing stands ready in the bedroom to hold the TV. The same pattern is reflected on the bedroom door as well, and it contrasts the wood nicely.

Modern storage

Wardrobe i'studio creative Rustic style bedroom Stone Amber/Gold
i&#39;studio creative

Wardrobe

i'studio creative
i&#39;studio creative
i'studio creative

The closets are sleek and smooth, and come with a dressing unit on the left. One of the closet doors features the same pattern as the TV unit, and looks very elegant. Some glass shelves in the corner of the dressing mirror help in arranging cosmetics with ease.

Unique bedroom

Mordern master bedeoom i'studio creative Modern style bedroom OSB Multicolored Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Architecture,Flooring,Floor,Shade,Wall,Material property,Rectangle
i&#39;studio creative

Mordern master bedeoom

i'studio creative
i&#39;studio creative
i'studio creative

Six different materials in various colours have been used to create the tiled wall installation in this bedroom. The same tiled panel decks the false ceiling and jazzes up the simple space.

Stylish closet

Mr. Kirit Kumar, i'studio creative i'studio creative Modern style bedroom OSB Multicolored
i&#39;studio creative

Mr. Kirit Kumar

i'studio creative
i&#39;studio creative
i'studio creative

The tiled pattern you just saw also adorns the closet in this bedroom, and makes for a very pleasing picture. A tall mirror has been accommodated by one of the closet doors, so that you can get ready with ease.


Balcony decor

Ceiling i'studio creative Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood-Plastic Composite Multicolored
i&#39;studio creative

Ceiling

i'studio creative
i&#39;studio creative
i'studio creative

The same bedroom comes with an attached balcony with a gorgeous ceiling. Light-hued wooden beams, tiles of different shades, and creative lights shaped like crystal umbrellas make the ceiling a joy to behold.

Asian style

Guest bedeoom i'studio creative Country style bedroom Plywood Amber/Gold
i&#39;studio creative

Guest bedeoom

i'studio creative
i&#39;studio creative
i'studio creative

The slim wooden slats adorning the wall behind the bed and a part of the ceiling make this guest bedroom an Asian-style sanctuary. They add life to the creamy white walls, while a unique lantern casts a soothing glow.

Creative staircase

The Stairs i'studio creative Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Metal Blue
i&#39;studio creative

The Stairs

i'studio creative
i&#39;studio creative
i'studio creative

The railing of this staircase is very unusual and trendy, crafted with metal cables. Along with the wooden steps, it contrasts the white walls beautifully.   

For more inspiration, take another tour - A beautiful and elegant home in Kolkata.

A modern house for lovers of elegance!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks