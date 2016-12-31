A fashionable 4bhk apartment in Navsari for 45 lakhs

Today, we will take you on a tour of the modern and minimalist 4bhk home owned by Mr. Kirit Kumar and his family. Situated in the Indian city of Navsari, this home incorporates Asian design styles for a stylish look in every room. The colours used are mostly neutral and soothing, while innovative decorative panels give the walls a whole new edge. Credit for all of this goes to the interior architects at I’Studio Creative.
Beige-hued stone tiles clad the walls of this simple yet elegant bedroom, with large windows bringing in light during the daytime. What a soothing and subtly rustic ambiance!
A simple wooden installation with concealed lighting adds style to the stone bedroom’s ceiling.
A customised white panel with unique embossing stands ready in the bedroom to hold the TV. The same pattern is reflected on the bedroom door as well, and it contrasts the wood nicely.
The closets are sleek and smooth, and come with a dressing unit on the left. One of the closet doors features the same pattern as the TV unit, and looks very elegant. Some glass shelves in the corner of the dressing mirror help in arranging cosmetics with ease.
Six different materials in various colours have been used to create the tiled wall installation in this bedroom. The same tiled panel decks the false ceiling and jazzes up the simple space.
The tiled pattern you just saw also adorns the closet in this bedroom, and makes for a very pleasing picture. A tall mirror has been accommodated by one of the closet doors, so that you can get ready with ease.
The same bedroom comes with an attached balcony with a gorgeous ceiling. Light-hued wooden beams, tiles of different shades, and creative lights shaped like crystal umbrellas make the ceiling a joy to behold.
The slim wooden slats adorning the wall behind the bed and a part of the ceiling make this guest bedroom an Asian-style sanctuary. They add life to the creamy white walls, while a unique lantern casts a soothing glow.
The railing of this staircase is very unusual and trendy, crafted with metal cables. Along with the wooden steps, it contrasts the white walls beautifully.
For more inspiration, take another tour - A beautiful and elegant home in Kolkata.