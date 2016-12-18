A luxurious and traditional family home in Kerala

Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Monnaie Architects and Interiors, this luxurious residence is home to Mr. Thankachan and his family. The interiors have been designed, furnished and decorated as per the traditional Kerala style, and is based on the “Nalukettu” concept. Despite its rich and traditional look, the house is very modern and provides all urban facilities. The rooms are spacious, feature soothing lights and make use of neutral and elegant colours. Decorative wall panels, smart storage solutions and in-built shelves add to the attraction of this home. Read on to know more.
The spacious living area combines with the dining nook to create an open environment where the family can relax, entertain guest, or enjoy meals with equal ease. The furniture here is stylish, modern yet with a traditional flavour. Creamy white hues pair with dark wooden elements for a comfy and elegant look. The gazebo-like structure comes with an interior garden in the middle and flaunts beautiful carvings all around its canopy. It’s the star of this home.
Unique wall panelling in light and dark wood makes the media room a stunner. The white panel holding the TV is also framed by a wooden structure, and the false ceiling exudes wooden warmth as well.
White and grey come together in this ultramodern kitchen to create a soothing and productive atmosphere. Smooth surfaces, stylish lights and lightly striped tiles on the backsplashes add loads of charm here. The island is unusual and interesting though, with a shelf that holds stuff while you chop meats and veggies.
Creamy tones and dark wooden elements make this large bedroom serene and warm. Delicately patterned and rich textiles promise sheer relaxation, while soft lights and artworks add romanticism.
Another lavish bedroom surprises us with purple and pink cushions, which lend colour to this neutral-hued home. The gorgeous screen behind the bed conceals a dressing nook, while stylish closet doors offer visual interest. Softly glowing lights add to the dreamy ambiance.
