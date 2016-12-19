Your browser is out-of-date.

5 small kitchens perfect for your apartment

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Campo Belo, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern kitchen
A kitchen is a cosy place where we like to retreat once we are home so we can get creative and experiment with new recipes while spending some time with the family. As a result, it needs to be beautiful, functional and above all comfortable, so that the homeowner can relax while cooking or enjoy some quiet time with a cup of tea. It’s not easy to achieve this, especially in an apartment where the space comes with limitations.

We’ve put together pictures of 5 modern and minimalist kitchens to show you how you can transform your kitchen to make it your favourite place, whether it’s to eat, relax in a corner or just spend some enjoyable moments with your family.

1. Decorate with stylish and durable materials such as wood, steel and ceramic. Neutral shades bring a modern feel.

Using good material not only makes the kitchen look elegant, but also keeps it looking that way for a long time. Combining different types of material helps to bring in a contrast. However, don’t use too many different things in a small space as it might make it look cluttered and mismatched. Usually, the combination of wood, steel and ceramic works well for a modern kitchen.

2. Design a space for everything – build in appliances wherever possible and place the refrigerator in a recessed space.

When you are planning the layout, try to make space for every appliance and utensil. Build taller shelves for large utensils. Keep things off the counter, but make everything easily accessible. Think of utility as well as comfort when you are designing shelves and cabinets.

3. Maximize the natural light. Design different types of lighting in different areas in the kitchen.

It’s important to see what you’re doing in the kitchen, whether it’s stirring a pot on the stove or using a chopping board on the counter. Design the spaces so that it has ample lighting at all times, when you are working on the counter or taking out crockery from the cabinets. If you have a window in the kitchen, make the most of the natural light and ventilation that it brings.

4. Have fun with colours. Adding a splash of bright or patterned tiles can make the ambiance more cheerful.

If you like modern accessories and bolder colours, don’t hesitate to add them to your kitchen for brightening up the space. Besides colourful tiles or laminates on the cabinets, you can accessorise with a fruit bowl, bottles or fabric. However, don’t place too many accessories as you might find it difficult to clean them regularly.

5. Design seating along an island counter so that you can chat while cooking

Island counters are a beautiful as well as functional addition to a modern kitchen. Besides providing storage and work space, you can also design it to double up as a table with chairs where your family or visitors can watch you cook and talk to you while you prepare and serve them fresh and hot meals.

To see some modern kitchen colours, view this ideabook.

Which of these kitchens is your favourite? Respond in the comments.


