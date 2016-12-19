5 small kitchens perfect for your apartment

A kitchen is a cosy place where we like to retreat once we are home so we can get creative and experiment with new recipes while spending some time with the family. As a result, it needs to be beautiful, functional and above all comfortable, so that the homeowner can relax while cooking or enjoy some quiet time with a cup of tea. It’s not easy to achieve this, especially in an apartment where the space comes with limitations.

We’ve put together pictures of 5 modern and minimalist kitchens to show you how you can transform your kitchen to make it your favourite place, whether it’s to eat, relax in a corner or just spend some enjoyable moments with your family.