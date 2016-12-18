Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A perfectly insulated and protected home for an Indian family

Justwords Justwords
CASA RC, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Do you desire to own a house which is a cosy sanctuary, free from temperature fluctuations and noise? A house which has a constantly pleasant atmosphere and is quiet and serene? Then check out these useful tips on how to insulate your residence against extreme heat, extreme cold and noise. We promise that the outcome will be delightful.

1. Insulate your windows

CASA RC, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern houses
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

Most of the energy loss in a house occurs through windows, which is why, using double glazing can help in retaining the indoor heat.

Another way

homify Classic style windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

You can also use special glasses with lower thermal transmission than conventional varieties. Exterior blinds or shades can also help the indoor climate to stay optimally warm and soothing.

2. Floor insulation

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern style bedroom Wood Wood effect
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

When floors are in direct contact with the ground, it can lead to heat loss. By using insulating materials between the floor and the ground or making the floor a little higher to create an air chamber can solve this problem. This cosy and beautiful bedroom was designed by the architects at Imativa Arquitectos.

3. Insulated doors

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Well-built doors ensure insulation or you can also add strips of some insulating material on the doors which lead outside. These are cost-effective and don’t hamper the normal motion of doors. As far as interior doors are concerned, keep them closed if the AC is on or else, open.

4. Use fewer lights

CASA EG, ROMERO DE LA MORA ROMERO DE LA MORA Modern living room
ROMERO DE LA MORA

ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA

There’s no point in keeping the windows closed to prevent the sun from entering the home, and then switching on lights to reduce the darkness. You end up producing more heat and also wasting energy or electricity this way. As an alternative, use small lamps only and make the most of sunlight for illumination. Also choose energy-saving appliances for daily chores and use them when there is still daylight.

5. Ample ventilation

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Make sure that your rooms receive cross-ventilation during the day and night. But be careful… the air entering should not be warmer than the indoor temperature.


6. Use the air-conditioner properly

Clorofilia 2015, Clorofilia Clorofilia Modern living room
Clorofilia

Clorofilia
Clorofilia
Clorofilia

By maintaining a constant temperature of 26⁰, you can ensure a soothing atmosphere inside the house and save on electricity bills. The AC machine should be serviced regularly and cleaned for optimal performance. Air input and output vents should be examined and dirty filters must be changed.

7. Use hot water with care

Casa Jardines, LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño Modern bathroom Ceramic White
LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño

LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño
LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño
LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño

Hot water is often essential for chores like washing clothes or dishes. But poorly insulated pipes often raise the internal temperature of a home. Hence, properly insulated pipes are necessary for a soothing indoor atmosphere and also to save energy. You can also install solar panels to heat water.

8. Bring home plants

Casa PN, ZD+A ZD+A Eclectic style living room
ZD+A

ZD+A
ZD+A
ZD+A

Plants inside your home, balcony or terrace can help in keeping indoor temperature under control. When you water them, you will automatically create a soothing ambiance in your house. If you don’t have terraces or balconies, line up potted plants on windowsills. They will absorb sunlight and ensure freshness. By growing vines on your facade, you can keep heat at bay too.

9. Insulated walls and ceilings

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style walls & floors Stone Amber/Gold
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Using insulating materials in walls and ceilings can keep your interior atmosphere soothing. Air chambers inside the wall or ceiling can help too, or you can use paints which reflect light and deflect heat. Ask your architect or builder for detailed guidance.

10. Choose the right furniture

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern living room
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

The colours and textures of your walls and furniture have a huge role to play in insulation. Wooden furniture can control humidity, while replacing synthetic fabrics with natural ones will ensure better absorption of moisture and heat. Use linen or cotton for sofa upholstery, or if your furniture is leather or synthetic, then use covers made from cotton. Furniture, textiles and walls should be in light shades which reflect light abundantly and absorb less heat.

11. Insulate against noise

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

False floors and false ceilings are great for insulating your house against noise. Insulating materials like wood agglomerates, rock wool, or polystyrene foam can be used between ceiling or wall layers for this purpose. Use thick glass panes for doors and windows to insulate against noise.

Here’s another story you might like - 7 easy and cheap makeover ideas for your home.

Best living rooms of 2016, bedroom designs and more..our top 5 articles for the week
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks