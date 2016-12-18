A perfectly insulated and protected home for an Indian family

Do you desire to own a house which is a cosy sanctuary, free from temperature fluctuations and noise? A house which has a constantly pleasant atmosphere and is quiet and serene? Then check out these useful tips on how to insulate your residence against extreme heat, extreme cold and noise. We promise that the outcome will be delightful.
Most of the energy loss in a house occurs through windows, which is why, using double glazing can help in retaining the indoor heat.
You can also use special glasses with lower thermal transmission than conventional varieties. Exterior blinds or shades can also help the indoor climate to stay optimally warm and soothing.
When floors are in direct contact with the ground, it can lead to heat loss. By using insulating materials between the floor and the ground or making the floor a little higher to create an air chamber can solve this problem. This cosy and beautiful bedroom was designed by the architects at Imativa Arquitectos.
Well-built doors ensure insulation or you can also add strips of some insulating material on the doors which lead outside. These are cost-effective and don’t hamper the normal motion of doors. As far as interior doors are concerned, keep them closed if the AC is on or else, open.
There’s no point in keeping the windows closed to prevent the sun from entering the home, and then switching on lights to reduce the darkness. You end up producing more heat and also wasting energy or electricity this way. As an alternative, use small lamps only and make the most of sunlight for illumination. Also choose energy-saving appliances for daily chores and use them when there is still daylight.
Make sure that your rooms receive cross-ventilation during the day and night. But be careful… the air entering should not be warmer than the indoor temperature.
By maintaining a constant temperature of 26⁰, you can ensure a soothing atmosphere inside the house and save on electricity bills. The AC machine should be serviced regularly and cleaned for optimal performance. Air input and output vents should be examined and dirty filters must be changed.
Hot water is often essential for chores like washing clothes or dishes. But poorly insulated pipes often raise the internal temperature of a home. Hence, properly insulated pipes are necessary for a soothing indoor atmosphere and also to save energy. You can also install solar panels to heat water.
Plants inside your home, balcony or terrace can help in keeping indoor temperature under control. When you water them, you will automatically create a soothing ambiance in your house. If you don’t have terraces or balconies, line up potted plants on windowsills. They will absorb sunlight and ensure freshness. By growing vines on your facade, you can keep heat at bay too.
Using insulating materials in walls and ceilings can keep your interior atmosphere soothing. Air chambers inside the wall or ceiling can help too, or you can use paints which reflect light and deflect heat. Ask your architect or builder for detailed guidance.
The colours and textures of your walls and furniture have a huge role to play in insulation. Wooden furniture can control humidity, while replacing synthetic fabrics with natural ones will ensure better absorption of moisture and heat. Use linen or cotton for sofa upholstery, or if your furniture is leather or synthetic, then use covers made from cotton. Furniture, textiles and walls should be in light shades which reflect light abundantly and absorb less heat.
False floors and false ceilings are great for insulating your house against noise. Insulating materials like wood agglomerates, rock wool, or polystyrene foam can be used between ceiling or wall layers for this purpose. Use thick glass panes for doors and windows to insulate against noise.
